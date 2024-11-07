Western Sydney University and MindChamps join forces to transform early childhood education

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sydney University and MindChamps have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at revolutionising early childhood education, enhancing workforce development, and fostering global pathways for education.

This collaboration harnesses the University's research expertise and maximises MindChamps' over a quarter of a century of research, teaching methodology and groundbreaking education pedagogy to elevate learning standards in Australia and globally.

MindChamps Founder, Executive Chairman and Group CEO Mr David Chiem and Western Sydney University Vice-Chancellor and President, Distinguished Professor George Williams AO.

The partnership builds on MindChamps' research-backed approach which has been hailed as the Education Movement of the 21st Century by No. 1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, Dr Joseph A. Michelli.

Western Sydney University Vice-Chancellor and President, Distinguished Professor George Williams AO, emphasised the transformative potential of the partnership to drive educational innovation and make quality early childhood education accessible.

"Collaborating with MindChamps will allow us to nurture the next generation of early childhood educators, provide tailored educational pathways, and address workforce shortages," said Distinguished Professor Williams.

"By combining research and practical training, we're creating a unique platform that supports both students and communities, fostering a brighter future for early learners and educators alike."

MindChamps Founder and CEO, Mr David Chiem, highlighted the partnership's shared vision of holistic education.

"From the very beginning we set out in our Social Charter our intention 'to challenge and lift education standards globally and to provide educational opportunities to those who would not otherwise have the means.' With this partnership with Western Sydney University we will advance early childhood education with groundbreaking research, arts integration, and real-world training that prepares educators to meet the demands of a rapidly changing educational landscape and a world that is being transformed by Artificial Intelligence."

"At MindChamps, our revolutionary 3-Mind Education Model – the Champion, Learning and Creative Mind, nurtures children's Champion, Learning and Creative Minds through a unique curriculum crafted by global leaders in the four domains of Education, Psychology, Neuroscience and Theatre. We are thrilled to collaborate with the University to lift education standards globally, and provide the means for world class education."

About MindChamps

"MindChamps is the Global Education Movement of the 21st Century.

While the companies featured in my prior books, Mercedes-Benz, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and Starbucks demonstrate impressive brand power, none have been in a position to fundamentally shape society on par with MindChamps."

Dr Joseph A. Michelli

No. 1 New York Times & Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author

While there are thousands of education brands across the world, only one:

Has world-renowned neuroscientist Emeritus Professor Allan Snyder, Fellow of the Royal Society and Marconi Prize Winner as its Chancellor and Chair of the MindChamps Global Research, Advisory & Programme Development Team, comprising of award-winning, world-leading experts in the 4 Domains of Education, Psychology, Neuroscience and Theatre. Has created the revolutionary 3-Mind Education Model - the Champion, Learning and Creative Mind.

*The results have been verified by Forvis Mazars LLP (fka Mazars LLP) in Singapore to supporting records provided by the Company, based on specified procedures in accordance with the Singapore Standard on Related Services SSRS 4400 Engagements to Perform Agreed-upon Procedures Regarding Financial Information.

