Whalet Signs Agreement with OCBC to Drive Cross-Border Financial Innovation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whalet, a leading payment provider specializing in cross-border financial services, has inked an agreement with OCBC, Southeast Asia's second largest financial institution by assets, to streamline cross-border payments for small and medium-sized enterprises in China (SMEs). The agreement, signed at a ceremony in Chongqing, strengthens financial connectivity between China and Singapore through localized, efficient payment solutions.

Nicholas Liao, Founder & CEO of Whalet, emphasized: "This collaboration with OCBC marks a significant step in our mission to empower SMEs with seamless global transaction capabilities. By integrating OCBC's extensive banking network and expertise, we are poised to deliver faster, more cost-effective payment solutions that bridge markets in Greater China and ASEAN."

Benjamin Quek, Group Head, Greater China Business Office, OCBC, stated: "OCBC is committed to supporting cross-border trade growth and fostering economic collaboration between China and Singapore through innovative financial services that address the evolving business needs of SMEs. This cooperation with Whalet aligns with our strategic focus on Chongqing — a key hub under the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI)."

The collaboration leverages Whalet's fintech platform — licensed in Singapore, the U.S., and Hong Kong SAR — and OCBC's global transaction banking expertise. Key initiatives include multi-currency account management, real-time payment tracking, and enhanced liquidity solutions — tools designed to reduce operational friction for businesses expanding across ASEAN and China.

Through working with leading institutions like OCBC, Whalet strengthens its role as a financial bridge between China and Singapore. This collaboration, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the CCI, highlights Whalet's commitment to advancing regional economic integration and digital innovation.

About Whalet

Whalet empowers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to navigate global commerce with confidence by providing secure, compliant, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions. Licensed in Singapore, the U.S., and Hong Kong SAR, Whalet supports transactions in nearly 40 major currencies, offering services such as global accounts, pay-ins and payouts, currency exchange, and card issuance.

Through strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions, Whalet simplifies international expansion for businesses, enabling seamless access to global markets while ensuring regulatory adherence. Committed to innovation, Whalet combines agile fintech solutions with localized expertise to help SMEs thrive in the complex landscape of cross-border trade.

