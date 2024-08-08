WHAT SINGAPOREANS REALLY THINK

Ahead of the 59th National Day celebrations, McCann Worldgroup Singapore's research reveals attitudes on life and work in the Little Red Dot.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data in McCann Worldgroup Singapore's Truth Study, The Truth about Singapore, explores the profound shifts that are taking place in work and culture in the city state. And whilst there is much for Singapore to celebrate, on the eve of its 59th birthday, the report also explores the flip side of its remarkable progress.

Singapore has built a harmonious multiracial, multicultural society, but does this harmony come from achieving true unity or because people have turned a blind eye to the divide? The study shows that 52% of Singaporeans report feeling like they are the token diversity hire at work.

Singapore is renowned for being at the forefront of technological advancements, but is this at the expense of human connection? 81% of Singaporeans believe those not learning about AI will be left behind, and 1 in 2 Singaporeans have expressed an openness to building relationships with robots.

Whilst strong family values prevail and filial piety remains pervasive, 84% of Singaporeans have concerns about Singapore's aging population, (vs 54% globally), and half of those surveyed say that 'maintaining their independence' is a reason not to have children.

The Truth About Singapore unveils critical societal evolutions, spotlighting the vital role technology and changing work paradigms play in shaping the future of Singapore. Amidst these shifts, a standout finding — that 90% of Singaporeans believe global brands have the power to make the world a better place — underscores the significant impact these entities can have on societal progress. This belief presents a call to action for global and local brands alike, encouraging them to harness their influence to drive positive change and align with the aspirations and challenges of Singaporeans in this dynamic landscape.

"This year's National Day Parade is a reminder of our collective strength - to come together to shape our future and uplift each other. Our Truth study unveils societal frictions among other realities that everyone is grappling with today and we all have a responsibility to address and solve these together, be it through comms, creativity and more," said Fathrul Fazakir, General Manager, McCann Worldgroup Singapore.

For more on the research methodology and to access the full report, please click here.

About McCann Worldgroup Singapore

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global creative solutions company. The company is united across 100+ countries by a mission to build enduring brands together.

McCann Worldgroup has operated in Singapore since 1975, creating impactful communications spanning advertising (McCann), relationship marketing (MRM) and production (CRAFT), all working together to deliver solutions across the entire marketing communications spectrum. In 2023, Campaign Asia recognized the agency as Singapore's Creative Agency of the Year, Singapore's Digital Agency of the Year, and Southeast Asia's Integrated Agency of the Year.

Over the years, McCann Worldgroup has worked with various agencies within the Singapore government to create successful campaigns, long-lasting national icons and even a few beloved National Day songs.

