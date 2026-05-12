What to See at SecTech Roadshow AU: Raythink Highlights AI Thermal Solutions for Fire Prevention and Long-Range Security

BRISBANE, Australia, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the SecTech Roadshow Australia opens today in Brisbane, Raythink Technology is showcasing its latest AI thermal imaging solutions for two key applications in the Australian market: fire prevention and long-range monitoring. Built on advanced multi-sensor fusion and edge AI analytics, the solutions enable earlier risk detection and continuous monitoring in complex environments.

Bridging Detection and Intelligence

Raythink Unveils AI Thermal Imaging Solutions for Fire Prevention and Long-Range Security at SecTech Roadshow AU

In an era where "seeing" is no longer enough, Raythink is introducing its AI-Powered Detection Solutions. Unlike traditional monitoring, these systems utilize deep-learning algorithms designed to distinguish real security threats—such as human or vehicle intrusions—from environmental interference, including wind, rain, and wildlife commonly found in Australia.

"The Australian market is increasingly demanding more than traditional camera-based surveillance for critical and remote assets," said the Head of Asia-Pacific at Raythink. "There is a growing need for intelligent sensing systems that can operate as always-on security layers rather than passive imaging tools."

Key Highlights for the Australian Market

Raythink is showcasing a wide portfolio of products, including multi-spectral PTZ systems, industrial thermal cameras, thermal imaging cores, and laser ranging modules, demonstrating its full-stack capability across sensing and imaging technologies.

These integrated technologies support key safety and security applications in the Australian market.

BushFire Early Warning: Raythink's multi-dimensional system, like PC4 Series and PC5 Series, is equipped with an intelligent smoke and fire detection algorithm, which enables efficient and accurate monitoring.

Raythink's multi-dimensional system, like PC4 Series and PC5 Series, is equipped with an intelligent smoke and fire detection algorithm, which enables efficient and accurate monitoring. Energy Infrastructure Monitoring: Its online thermal cameras and handheld imagers provide 24/7 temperature monitoring for energy infrastructure. By detecting early temperature anomalies, the system helps prevent overheating in renewable energy assets like BESS.

Its online thermal cameras and handheld imagers provide 24/7 temperature monitoring for energy infrastructure. By detecting early temperature anomalies, the system helps prevent overheating in renewable energy assets like BESS. Perimeter Security for Mining & Ports: Mining sites often face heavy dust, while ports are affected by rain and fog, creating challenging low-visibility environments for security. Raythink's solution combines SilentW-U Series Infrared Panoramic Cameras for detection with PTZ systems for tracking, supported by AI analytics to enable reliable classification of humans, vehicles, and vessels across large-scale industrial sites.

Experience Innovation Live

Join Raythink at SecTech to witness AI thermal intelligence in action. From live fire detection demonstrations to long-range industrial monitoring, discover how its "unseen eye" helps protect Australia's critical infrastructure.

Can't make it to Brisbane? The tour continues to Sydney on May 14 (Rosehill Gardens) and Melbourne on May 19 (MCEC), bringing Raythink innovations to audiences across Australia.

For more information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com

SOURCE Raythink Technology