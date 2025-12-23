When East Meets West: Global Youth Sculpture Cyber Program Fosters Cultural Dialogue

NANJING, China, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangsunow.

A unique digital art initiative is bridging ancient civilizations and engaging a new generation.

Following the permanent installation of renowned Chinese sculptor Wu Weishan's work, Divine Encounter—Dialogue between Confucius and Socrates, at the foot of Athens' Acropolis in 2021, a new chapter in cultural exchange has begun. The "Sculpting Thoughts" Global Youth Sculpture Cyber Program (https://www.jiangsunow.com/gnlm/) is calling on young artists worldwide to submit digital sculptures exploring the theme of dialogue between civilizations, with responses already flowing in from across Europe.

The program extends a physical dialogue into the digital realm. Christos GIKAS, President of the Greek-Chinese Association of Cultural & Economic Relations, reflected on the original sculpture's impact, noting the ongoing conversation it represents between Eastern and Western thought. Building on this, the new cyber program aims to harness digital tools to gather contemporary interpretations from global youth on how diverse civilizations can thrive together.

Reactions from the cultural community in Greece have been positive. Ms. Victoria ZYGOUROU, Director of the Athens Municipal Art Gallery, commended China's progress in integrating digital technology with art.

The project sparks a debate on art in the age of technology. While some, like Riccardo Caldura, Director of the Accademia di Belle Arti di Venezia, emphasize the irreplaceable essence of physical form and space in sculpture, others see technology as a powerful new conduit. Wu Weishan himself views tools like 3D printing as aids to, rather than replacements for, creative inspiration, offering a fresh mode of artistic expression.

Spearheaded by the JiangsuNow International Communication Center (JICC) under the Xinhua Daily Media Group, the "Sculpting Thoughts" international cultural exchange project encompasses a documentary, an overseas exhibition, and this digital co-creation plan. It represents a conscious effort by media to act as a "new connector" in the digital age, creating a shared space for cross-cultural dialogue. As digital submissions converge from around the world, the program demonstrates how technology can dissolve geographical barriers, proving that civilizations, like water, find their way to converge, and dialogue, like light, illuminates mutual understanding.

