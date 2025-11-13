From pioneering CRM-integrated, digitalised recycling to empowering the community through education and engagement, IPC Shopping Centre continues to champion sustainability and mindful living through initiatives such as its Recycling & Buy-Back Centre (RBBC) team building programme and the new Bring Your Own Container (BYOC) reward initiative

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2009, IPC Shopping Centre has been among the early adopters of waste recycling and sorting initiatives in Malaysia. Through its Recycling & Buy-Back Centre (RBBC), the centre continues to embed sustainability into its retail operations, driving community awareness and responsible consumption in a practical, impactful way.

Where Shopping Meets Sustainability: IPC Inspires Malaysians to Live Greener Every Day

Over the years, IPC has remained a consistent driver in waste recycling — creating a cohesive recycling avenue that brings together tenants, shoppers, and trusted recycling partners. What began as a modest community recycling point has evolved into a fully digitalised recycling hub that champions education, engagement, and community empowerment through responsible waste management.

"At IPC, sustainability has always been part of our DNA," said Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre. "Our goal has always been to make sustainable living part of everyday life. Through innovation, partnerships, and education, we've transformed sustainability into something tangible and rewarding. From the RBBC Team Building Programme to the new BYOC reward initiative, we're empowering both our community and our tenants to take meaningful, consistent action towards better waste management and responsible recycling practices."

Empowering Change through Community Education and Innovation

IPC's sustainability strategy continues to evolve with initiatives designed to engage, educate, and reward sustainable behaviour.

Launched in 2024, the RBBC Team Building Programme transforms recycling into a hands-on learning experience through guided tours, workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions for schools, corporates and community groups. The curriculum has already engaged international schools, Alliance Bank and Decathlon Malaysia, aims to empower more Malaysians with the skills and motivation to recycle correctly and reduce waste both at home and at work.

Complementing this, the newly enhanced IPC app now features a recycling tracker which enables members to monitor their individual recycling progress – reinforcing accountability, awareness, and pride in their positive impact towards a greener planet.

Continuing its commitment to circular practices, IPC's long-standing partnership with Arus Oil remains integral to its sustainability ecosystem. Through twice-monthly collections from tenants, members, and the public, recyclers receive RM2.50 cashback per kilogram of used cooking oil. This initiative diverts waste oil from drains and waterways, reducing pollution while promoting a circular economy.

New Initiative: "Bring Your Own Container (BYOC) Reward Programme"

In line with IPC's mission to reduce single-use waste and echo Malaysia's national sustainability direction, the shopping centre will introduce its latest green initiative – the "Bring Your Own Container (BYOC) Reward Programme." With Malaysia ranked among the world's top contributors of mismanaged plastic waste — where each person generates an estimated 2.4 kilograms of plastic waste every year1, the programme reinforces IPC's commitment to tackling this growing challenge. By encouraging shoppers to bring their own food containers or tumblers, IPC aims to make sustainable habits more accessible, practical, and rewarding for the community.

Starting from 24 November 2025, this initiative encourages Tack Club members to bring their own food containers or tumblers when ordering takeaways at participating F&B outlets. To enjoy the reward, members simply unlock the "BYOC Reward" in the IPC app using 5 Tack Points from the Rewards Catalogue and scan the outlet's QR code at the checkout counter. A RM0.50 discount will then be instantly applied to the transaction, fully subsidised by IPC for all participating F&B tenants.

This initiative reinforces IPC's "Lagom Life" philosophy where sustainability feels simple and accessible – transforming mindful choices into small, consistent actions that collectively make a big difference.

Educating, Inspiring, and Celebrating a Greener Community

As the year draws to a close, IPC continues to make sustainability both engaging and rewarding through initiatives that encourage mindful recycling habits. In anticipation of the festive season, when many households embark on annual spring-cleaning, IPC will once again reward shoppers with double Tack Points on selected waste types such as metal, aluminium, paper, and cardboard.

Beyond centre-led initiatives such as dedicated food waste cleaning stations for tenant staff, IPC also celebrates the proactive efforts of its tenants who share the same green commitment. For instance, All IT Hypermarket collects e-waste for proper recycling, H&M and Brands Outlet run in-store collection drives and rewards for pre-loved clothing, Books for a Better World gives second-hand books a new life through resale, while IKEA offers a mattress removal and recycling service for customers who purchase a new mattress, and its As-Is Corner gives pre-loved IKEA furniture a second life — allowing customers to pass on their used pieces and others to purchase them at discounted prices. Together, these efforts cultivate a culture of reuse and circularity within the centre.

"Sustainability is most effective when it becomes a shared effort," added Karyn. "Our community of tenants, shoppers, and partners all play a role in this ecosystem. We're proud to see how initiatives like the RBBC and our team building programme have inspired real action and built stronger, more conscious communities."

Greening the Future Together

Looking ahead, IPC aims to expand its sustainability ecosystem by partnering with more organisations and exploring new methods for waste processing and resource recovery. The centre will also continue taking proactive steps to educate and inspire its community to embrace waste recycling as a natural part of everyday life — reinforcing sustainability education as a cornerstone of IPC's identity and commitment to responsible waste management.

Under its Green Building Management practices, IPC continues to conserve energy, water, and natural resources through initiatives such as solar PV panels (currently undergoing expansion), LED lighting systems, rainwater harvesting, and the use of eco-friendly and food-grade cleaning agents that enhances both energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

As Malaysia's retail industry moves towards greater sustainability, IPC Shopping Centre stands ready to lead by example – transforming what was once a compliance requirement into a collective movement that benefits both people and the planet.

For more information, please visit www.ipc.com.my .

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Established in December 2003, IPC Shopping Centre is Malaysia's first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail's growing portfolio in the Southeast Asia region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara, it serves as a familiar third home for their community and beyond. More than just a retail destination, IPC Shopping Centre is a space where everyone can recharge, reconnect, and enjoy life's simple moments, all while providing the convenience they need for their shopping. Rooted in its Swedish heritage, IPC Shopping Centre embodies the concept of Lagom Life – a way of living that is balanced, sustainable, and just right. This shapes everything from its sustainable living inspired environment, the carefully curated tenant mix, to the overall experience, offering visitors a space to slow down, find balance, and enjoy life at their own pace. IPC Shopping Centre also leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future.

