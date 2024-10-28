White Elk Partners comes of age

Global macro hedge fund granted Investment Management licence in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global macro hedge fund, White Elk Partners has marked its one-year anniversary by becoming a registered Investment Manager in Hong Kong.

White Elk Partners, founded by experienced hedge fund managers Carl Radford and Michael Rothlin, offers a diverse mix of relative value and macro directional trading styles, designed to deliver returns to HNW, family office and institutional investors across all market conditions.

The firm, managing AUM across its flagship Alpha Fund and SMA strategies, delivered a 12.87% return during the first year of trading to 30 September 2024.

Its global macro relative value strategy targets uncorrelated returns in the mid-teens and is designed as a lower volatility diversifier to equities.

White Elk Executive Anthony Bathurst said the approval of its investment management licence by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong marks a significant milestone for White Elk Partners that will further propel the growth of the business in the coming year.

"With our investment management licence in place, we can now fully activate the strategic operating model we have built with tier-one partners over the past year," Mr Bathurst said.

"Establishing a robust and scalable model to support our underlying investment strategy under the White Elk label has been a key priority as we continue to grow the business."

The firm has developed a purpose-built institutional grade investment management model which is underpinned by partnerships with best of breed global firms including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, PwC, Ogier and Mayer Brown.

Strong appetite for uncorrelated Pan Asia exposure

White Elk Partners expects the formal granting of its investment management licence to drive substantial increase in its AUM, with plans to embark on a significant capital raise in the vicinity of $USD500 million.

"There is strong demand for our unique strategy that leverages our investment expertise and has been purpose-built to deliver reliable steady returns through exposure to Pan-Asian markets, filling a very defined gap we find many investors have within their portfolio," Mr Radford, the firm's CIO, said.

"Investors across US, Europe, Asia and Australia looking beyond the major developed markets for alternative sources of return that is truly uncorrelated while still generating alpha.

"Unlike many funds that often attempt to be everything to everyone, we very much focus on delivering our investors a much more bespoke proposition of delivering global macro through the lens of the Asian liquid markets."

With the granting of the license solidifying its goal to establish White Elk Partners as a fully-fledged investment manager, the firm is now well-positioned to continue to deliver strong outcomes for investors and pursue its ambition of becoming the pre-eminent Asian macro hedge fund.

About White Elk Partners

For over 2000 years the White Elk has been a symbol of time to take the next step in life, and do it with courage, strength and stamina. The same can be said for founders Michael Rothlin and Carl Radford, in which together they have meticulously assembled a team of the highest calibre and taken that next step and formed the White Elk Partners. Launched in September 2023, the White Elk Alpha Strategy delivers global macro through the lens of Pan-Asian developed markets. Through the cohesive blend of a macro and relative value investment philosophy, the fund aims to generate a more robust and consistent return profile than the typical macro peers.

SOURCE White Elk Partners