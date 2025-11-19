WHITEWATER TEAMS WITH SWIMPLEX AQUATICS TO PROVIDE WORLD’S LEADING WATER PARK SOLUTIONS FOR AUSTRALIAN MARKET

VANCOUVER, BC and COFFS HARBOUR, Australia, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteWater is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Swimplex Aquatics to bring the world's leading water park products and services to Australia. Combining WhiteWater's global expertise with Swimplex's deep local knowledge, the collaboration will strengthen support for developers, accelerate project delivery, and elevate aquatic experiences across the Australian market.

WhiteWater, the global leader in water park and aquatic attraction design and manufacturing, has been creating iconic and world-class attractions since 1980. Swimplex Aquatics, established in 1985, is Australia's leading specialist in the design, supply and construction of commercial aquatic facilities. Together, the two companies will provide the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry and end-to-end solutions for councils, developers, and private operators across the country, creating safe and fun places where families unite to make joyful lasting memories.

"At WhiteWater, our product strength has always been innovation grounded in engineering excellence to prioritize safety, guest experience, and sustainability. We have delivered over 6,000 projects globally, creating immersive experience and delighting guests all over the world," said David Bogdonov, Community Aquatics Director at WhiteWater, "By combining our award-winning slides and aquatic play, plus the best stationary wave with FlowRider, with Swimplex's best in class service, this partnership provides the highest quality aquatic entertainment solutions on the market in Australia. We're excited to support local developers in creating destinations that rival the best water parks around the world."

As a trusted leader in the commercial pool and waterslide industry, Swimplex Aquatics has successfully completed projects across every Australian state and New Zealand. Its integrated service model covers every stage of project delivery—from concept design and detailed engineering to installation, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance—ensuring efficiency, quality, and a seamless client experience.

"Partnering with WhiteWater marks an exciting new chapter for Swimplex Aquatics," said Daniel Leaver, Swimplex Aquatics Director,"Together, we're uniting global innovation with local expertise, bringing world-class slides, surf and wave systems, aquatic play, and water ride experiences to Australia. It's a collaboration built on trust, expertise, and a shared commitment to quality. Every community deserves exceptional aquatic experiences, and by joining forces with WhiteWater, we're setting new standards for what's possible in the Australian market."

The partnership's first project—soon to be announced—will showcase a complex of WhiteWater slides and splash pads, serving as a benchmark for the kind of family-oriented entertainment that the two companies aim to deliver nationwide.

The partnership marks a new chapter for Australia's aquatic leisure industry. As families increasingly seek meaningful, shared experiences and developers look to create destinations that entertain guests of all ages, the collaboration between WhiteWater and Swimplex Aquatics arrives at the perfect time. Together, they will elevate the standard of aquatic entertainment across the country and look forward to shaping a future where Australian aquatic attractions set new global benchmarks for creativity, quality, and sustainability.

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater was born in 1980 with one clear purpose, to create places where families unite and make joyful lasting memories.

We achieve this by standing alongside our customers from concept to completion of award-winning attractions, from slides to water rides and everything in between. We aim to inspire our clients by unleashing our creativity to realize their ambitions; we craft solutions which make each park unique. We are dedicated to making products that operators can count on, because we understand the importance of reliability and efficiency on the bottom line.

As market leaders, we put our success down to our attitude, in all our years we've never once forgotten why we're here – to help parks solve problems, create immersive experiences, and delight guests all over the world.

We're here to create places where fun can thrive.

Website: https://www.whitewaterwest.com/en/australias-water-park-leader/

About Swimplex Aquatics

Swimplex Aquatics are a world-class company dedicated to the commercial pool, water slide industry. We are Australian market leaders servicing all states Australia wide. Swimplex provide a full comprehensive water slide package from design, engineering through to civil works, installation and after sales service. We can deliver an innovative water slide project for any budget.

Our specialist services include pool construction, renovation, refurbishment, filtration, heating, waterslides and the manufacture of innovative pool products. We also specialize in the installation of Myrtha Pools and water treatment plants in addition to the manufacture and supply of our own quality proprietary products including WETDECK© grating, lane ropes, starting platforms and pool covers.

Our extensive experience and expertise combined with quality and value means you can be assured of a first-class outcome.

