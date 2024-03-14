Whizdom Craftz Samyan Partners with Knightsbridge Partners for Overseas Buyers, Allocating 100 Units for 1.7 Billion Baht, Confident of Rama IV's Appeal

HONG KONG, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Whizdom Craftz Samyan" by MQDC has again created a stir in the Thai real estate industry by linking up with Knightsbridge Partners to reach overseas buyers, confidently targeting foreign purchasers with 100 condo units totaling 1.7 billion baht with its outstanding location at the heart of "Samyan Rama IV".

Mr. Assada Kaeokhiao, Chief Customer Experience Officer of MQDC, said: "Whizdom Craftz Samyan is a special sub-brand within Whizdom with distinctive features and selling points based on 'craft' in each detail and overall design. Its sought-after neighborhood is at the heart of the city in an attractive area surrounded by amenities, with educational institutions, offices, and Thailand's top-ranked medical centers, a prime location for residents from all over the world.

"Whizdom Craftz Samyan freehold condominium is in a top location at the heart of Samyan, Rama IV, with the concept of 'Craftz Your Future' targeting the new generation with its unique design and location amid lifestyle amenities. Land here is among the hardest to acquire in Bangkok real estate so the development offers investors high growth potential. Knightsbridge Partners is expert in selling Thai property to foreign customers so has reserved 100 units valued at 1.7 billion baht," Mr. Assada said.

Mr. Kingston Lai, Founder and CEO of Knightsbridge Partners, an expert in selling condos in international markets, said: "Whizdom Craftz Samyan's uniqueness will ensure its appeal to customers interested in lifestyle and investment. Our market research found that Whizdom Craftz Samyan meets the needs of customers who want a central location convenient for living and getting around the city, with access to roads and the underground network. Bangkok's key business roads – Silom, Sukhumvit, Sathorn – are 15-20 minutes away.

"For customers seeking a second home in Thailand for long-term relocation, Samyan meets their needs in lifestyle, business, and travel with a safe and attractive setting. This location offers classic and vibrant contemporary living for people of all generations. There are also full amenities including traditional shops, restaurants, street food, department stores, and leading hospitals.

"Meticulous functional design in homes and common areas supports 'Work from Anywhere' lifestyles. There are extensive co-working and meeting spaces with a relaxing atmosphere. Spacious balconies offer views over the city. A swimming pool connects to a green zone of over 2,000 sqm for residents to experience nature in the heart of the city every day. Smart innovations enhance lifestyles, including good air quality. A 24-hour security system uses Big Data to manage the area.

"The project has world-class standards yet is still affordable and great value for money compared with condos in the markets we serve such as Hong Kong and the UK. Considering all the market elements, we're confident of selling many units around the world to homebuyers looking to invest in a great condo in Bangkok or seeking a second home," Mr. Lai said.

Whizdom Craftz Samyan is a 55-storey high-rise condominium in an outstanding location in Samyan by Rama IV and MRT Samyan with residences, price starting from 7.99 million baht.

Book now to view the show unit at https://mqdc.link/4654TO5 or get more details on +662 020 111.

About MQDC

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) is a property developer dedicated to "Pioneering in Sustainnovation for All Well-Being" to create happiness and well-being for all life.

MQDC develops residential projects, themed projects, and mixed-use projects under the brands "Magnolias", "Whizdom", "The Aspen Tree", "Mulberry Grove", and "The Forestias". Design and construction meet the company's exacting standards and residences are covered by a 30-year warranty reflecting their excellent quality.

Find out more at www.mqdc.com

About Whizdom

We provide inspiration and innovation to serve the new generation's ever-evolving lifestyles and create a community that shares knowledge and realizes potential. Whizdom researches new-gen living to build connections and develop innovations that meet every lifestyle need. We're creating a youthful community that gathers skills and knowledge while building a business platform that continues to evolve and advance.

About Knightsbridge Partners

Knightsbridge Partners is the exclusive Master Agent representing global developers (primarily from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and the United Kingdom) in the distribution of their real estate inventories to their network of agency partners. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong and founded by Mr. Kingston Lai. Prior to the founding of Knightsbridge Partners, Kingston was an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Hong Kong where he oversaw institutional sales & distribution to financial institutions in Southeast Asia. He has been a seasoned investment banker for 12 years, has held similar roles at several other investment banks in London, Singapore, and most recently Hong Kong. Knightsbridge Partners and its strong team of former investment bankers challenge themselves to reinvent the ways real estate products are being packaged and marketed to investors. This has led to the success of the company in distributing more than 10,000 units of international residential properties over the past 10 years through its network of agencies around the world. www.knightsbridge-partners.com

