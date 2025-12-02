WHOLE FOODS MARKET WELCOMES HOME AND SELF CARE BRAND KOALA ECO

The family-owned and operated business makes powerful products for a clean home, body, and mind. Infused with the power of quality essential oils from Australia's native botanicals, Koala Eco's range is gentle and the oils' natural aromas help to soothe and uplift.

"We're honored to bring Koala Eco to Whole Foods Market, whose values of integrity and quality mirror our own," said Jessica Bragdon and Paul Davidson, Co- Founders of Koala Eco. "This collaboration is a milestone for us, and a chance to share products with the power of Australian essential oils. Together, we hope to inspire everyday wellbeing and a deeper connection to nature."

"Koala Eco brings a fresh perspective to the body care aisle, with products that combine effective formulas and an uplifting sensory experience," said Kelly Stockdale, Principal Category Merchant for Bath & Body and Experiential Bath at Whole Foods Market. "We know our customers look to us for brands that not only meet our standards but also bring joy to their everyday routines, and Koala Eco is a perfect fit."

Exclusive to Whole Foods Market in-store and online as well as Whole Foods Market on Amazon is Koala Eco's new blend of essential oils in a hand wash, body wash and a hand and body lotion combining Mandarin, Lemon Myrtle and Pink Grapefruit. Mandarin (Citrus reticulata), known as the 'happy oil,' is comforting and uplifting, especially when combined with other oils. Lemon Myrtle (Backhousia citriodora) is the 'queen of lemon herbs' and its fresh, evergreen notes are nourishing to the senses. Tangy and slightly tart, the oil of Pink Grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) has a soothing aroma.

Whole Foods Market, wholefoodsmarket.com and Whole Foods Market on Amazon will also carry these products in its classic Rosalina and Peppermint blend. Peppermint (Mentha piperita) is incredibly invigorating and vitalizing for the senses. The beautiful 'bush lavender' Rosalina (Melaleuca ericifolia) offers refreshing and comforting fragrance, alongside a mellow aroma of tea tree and lavender. All products are available in 16.9 fl.oz recycled glass or recycled rPET bottles. The hand washes are also offered in 33.8 fl.oz rPET refills.

Arriving just in time for the holidays, Koala Eco's Seasonal Gifting range comes in two enticing options: a lightweight zip-up bag with six travel-sized hand and body washes and lotions, or two room sprays elegantly boxed as an aromatherapy duo. The Bath & Body Kit (six 1 fl. oz) of washes and lotions in two different blends of essential oil, one created exclusively for Whole Foods Market, comes in a cotton-canvas pouch screen-printed in Koala Eco's signature botanical illustrations. The Aromatherapy Duo (two 8.4 fl. oz room sprays) is infused with some of Australia's most fragrant botanicals for day and night. The Natural Room Spray contains essential oils from Pink Grapefruit and Peppermint: a bright, uplifting combination. The Natural Pillow and Linen Spray is formulated with essential oils from three of nature's most comforting botanicals. Misted lightly on a pillow, the power of Eucalyptus and Peppermint invigorate the senses while the heavenly lavender scent of Rosalina helps to soften in preparation for sleep.

All of Koala Eco's products are certified vegan and cruelty-free. The Koala Eco products sold at Whole Foods Market meet the retailers strict ingredient standards that ban more than 240 body care ingredients, including triclosan, parabens and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives. The brand is Leaping Bunny certified and Certified Plastic Neutral, meaning that the amount of plastic it uses is measured and an equivalent amount is removed from the environment at the brand's expense.

The 'more nature, feel better' purpose driving the brand is as honest and straightforward as the products. Koala Eco is encouraging people to bring more nature into their lives, every day. Connection to nature is precious, not least for physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing. When people connect with nature, they not only feel better, but they are also more motivated to protect the environment.

About Koala Eco:

Koala Eco is a purpose-led brand offering safe, powerful products for a clean home, body and mind. Our formulations blend the potency of plant-derived ingredients with the uplifting benefits of Australian essential oils, creating an aromatherapeutic experience. Founded by Jessica Bragdon and Paul Davidson in 2017 in Sydney, Australia, the brand has now expanded to the USA, where the products are also locally made. At the heart of Koala Eco is the belief that connecting with nature in everyday life can enhance wellbeing, an ethos inspired by the principles of ecopsychology. We are also committed to sustainability, using recycled, recyclable, and refillable bottles, and supporting community initiatives such as 1% for the Planet, rePurpose Global, and The Oceanic Society.

Koala Eco Media Contact:

Kate Walters

[email protected]

323-833-0159

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814870/Koala_Eco_Company_USA_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814871/KE_WFM_Group.jpg

SOURCE Koala Eco Company USA, Limited