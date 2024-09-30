Why Are Multinational Corporations Confident of Chinese Market?

As global economic uncertainties linger, multinational corporations are eyeing promising opportunities in China. What makes China a magnet for these companies? How are they adapting to the fast-paced changes in the market? In today's episode of "Finding Answers in China", Yoon Doson, CEO of CJ China, tells why he remains confident of the future in China.

https://youtu.be/AEv0m0avnGY

