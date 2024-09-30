BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

As global economic uncertainties linger, multinational corporations are eyeing promising opportunities in China. What makes China a magnet for these companies? How are they adapting to the fast-paced changes in the market? In today's episode of "Finding Answers in China", Yoon Doson, CEO of CJ China, tells why he remains confident of the future in China.

Why Are Multinational Corporations Confident of Chinese Market?

Why Are Multinational Corporations Confident of Chinese Market?

https://youtu.be/AEv0m0avnGY

SOURCE China.org.cn