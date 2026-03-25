Tangs Clinical TCM Highlights Why Chronic Eczema Can Persist for Decades

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent patient case managed by Tangs Clinical TCM has shed light on why chronic eczema can last for years, and how long-term, structured management may influence symptom patterns over time.

Chronic atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is often characterised by recurring flare-ups that can persist for decades. In this case, the patient experienced prolonged symptoms that required ongoing management, prompting closer observation of how the condition evolved over time and responded to adjustments in treatment.

Chronic Eczema

When Eczema Becomes a Long-Term Reality

Eczema is commonly characterised by dry, inflamed, and itchy skin, with symptoms that may recur over time.

In the case presented, the patient had been experiencing eczema over an extended period, with recurring flare-ups affecting daily life. The condition was described as persistent, requiring ongoing management rather than short-term intervention.

Such long-term presentations have been discussed in clinical observations, where chronic skin conditions may be linked to underlying imbalances that evolve over time.

What the Case Reveals Over Time

The case centred on an approach focused on systemic regulation, with treatment adjusted progressively based on the patient's condition and response.

Over the course of management, observations included changes in symptom intensity, a gradual reduction in the frequency of flare-ups, and overall improvements in skin condition during follow-up periods. These findings highlight how structured, long-term approaches may support symptom management in chronic cases, although outcomes can vary depending on individual factors such as severity and duration.

The case was managed by Tony Tang, a registered Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner under the TCMPB, providing professional oversight within the scope of practice.

The management approach involved pattern-based diagnosis, with treatment tailored and refined over time in response to the patient's evolving condition. Herbal formulations were incorporated as part of the overall strategy, alongside lifestyle considerations, with continuous monitoring and follow-up. This reflects how long-term conditions may require ongoing adjustment rather than a single course of intervention.

What Existing Literature Suggests About Systemic Regulation

Within TCM theory, eczema is often associated with internal patterns such as heat, dampness, and imbalances affecting the body's regulatory systems.

These concepts have been explored in clinical and observational studies, where systemic approaches have been examined for their role in supporting long-term management of chronic skin conditions.

Some literature has suggested that approaches focusing on internal regulation may:

Support gradual improvements in skin condition

Reduce recurrence in certain cases

Contribute to more sustained management over time

It is important to note that such findings are based on clinical observations and case-based studies, and further research is still needed to better understand long-term outcomes.

A Growing Shift in How Chronic Conditions Are Understood

The case reflects a growing interest in approaches that consider both visible symptoms and underlying patterns over time.

Rather than focusing only on immediate relief, there is increasing emphasis on:

Long-term management strategies

Ongoing monitoring and adjustment

Individualised approaches based on patient response

This perspective is being explored within clinical settings as part of a broader effort to better understand chronic conditions.

Looking Ahead: Building on Long-Term Clinical Observations

Chronic atopic dermatitis continues to present challenges due to its long-term and often recurring nature. As more case-based observations emerge, there is growing interest in how structured, long-term data may contribute to a deeper understanding of chronic skin conditions.

While individual cases provide valuable insight, broader efforts in tracking and analysing patient outcomes over time may help support more informed approaches to care.

"For chronic skin disorders, care is not limited to symptom management," said Tony Tang, a registered Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner under the TCMPB. "TCM approaches for eczema typically involve pattern-based diagnosis, supported by herbal formulations and lifestyle adjustments."

About Tangs Clinical TCM

Tangs Clinical TCM is a TCM skin clinic in Singapore. It applies TCM principles alongside modern diagnostic tools in managing chronic atopic dermatitis and other skin disorders. Its approach integrates herbal medicine, dietary and lifestyle modification, and patient education.

Media Contact

Name: Tony Tang

Position: Director

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: 63334066

SOURCE Tangs Clinical TCM