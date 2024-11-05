Why Taiwan is an amazing place for Digital Talents?

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-Class Level of Quality of Life

Taiwan is one of the most suitable places for Digital Talents and is becoming increasingly popular. When it comes to indexes like quality of life, safety, healthcare system and cost of living, Taiwan has always an impressive ranking position, especially among Asian countries. But the reasons why is an amazing place go much further than indexes and rely on the excellent and modern technological infrastructure the capital offers combined with preserved amazing natural landscapes and touristic spots.

(PRNewsfoto/Administration for Digital Industries, moda)

Therefore, Taiwan is not only a great place for those who look for a technological cultural city, but also for those who seek for an adventurous lifestyle.

Global Professionals Find Growth in Taiwan's Digital Community

Although Mandarin is the primary language in Taiwan, the tech industry is increasingly bilingual. Many events and professionals communicate in English, easing the transition for international talents looking to integrate into this dynamic market. Taiwan fosters many vibrant digital communities that not only interact and collaborate online, but also organize several in-person events like networking gatherings and conferences.

As an example of that, Taiwan Digital Night (TDN), took place in September and attracted many professionals and talents from around the globe with support from Administration for Digital Industries, MOD Ministry of Digital Affairs(MODA) and DIGI Gold Card Community, a known organization committed to promote Taiwan as a prime destination for Digital Talents. This international gathering provided a welcoming space for participants to exchange knowledge and connect with locals and fellow foreign professionals, creating opportunities for collaboration.

TDN stood out as an excellent social venue for digital nomads, startups, and community members. Beyond the joyful atmosphere filled with food and drinks, the event featured speeches and presentations from special guests and organizers, offering valuable insights and perspectives on various projects within the industry.

Over 100 people, with diverse backgrounds and specialties, came together to share experiences and enjoy a cheerful evening, strengthening Taiwan as an international hub for digital talents.

Taiwan's Thriving Digital Field Welcomes International Talents

With several governmental projects and investments, Taiwan has become an ideal place for Digital professionals from all over the world to work and develop themselves. The thriving Tech Ecosystem and its high-quality infrastructure supported Taiwan to become home to numerous tech startups and established companies.

On the last week of September, a delegation of 9 international digital experts, including Gold Card Holders, Digital Nomads and Digital Community leader visited cultural spots in Taipei, like Red House and Longshan Temple, Taiwanese companies, like Systex Corp. and LITEON and Taiwan organizations such as MODA and Talent Taiwan.

The tour offered them opportunity to connect with local traditions, customs and history, while the meetings addressed a range of critical topics including cultural marketing, advantages and challenges facing Taiwan and potential future projects and investments. Guests were attentively listened while sharing their insights and presenting their experiences, fostering a collaborative atmosphere for ideas to attract international talents and support Taiwan's digital industry development.

SOURCE Administration for Digital Industries, moda