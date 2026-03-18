Widest Caesium Drill Intercept to Date at the Helios Caesium Zone in Final Batch of 2025 Drill Results from Shaakichiuwaanaan
News provided byPMET Resources Inc.
19 Mar, 2026, 05:00 CST
MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March 19, 2026 – Sydney, Australia
Highlights
- Widest caesium drill intercept recorded to date at the newly discovered Helios Zone:
- 4.9 m at 3.65% Cs2O including 1.7 m at 6.14% Cs2O (CV25-979).
- 0.5 m at 6.28% Cs2O (CV25-984).
- Strong caesium grades intersected in drill hole located outside the known mineralized zones at the CV13 Pegmatite, indicating the presence of a new mineralized lens north of the Vega Zone:
- 2.3 m at 4.65% Cs2O (CV25-999).
- A total of 57,024 m (245 holes) of drilling was completed in 2025, with results for lithium, caesium, and tantalum now reported for all drill holes:
- This release reports results from 1,176 m (7 holes) of drilling completed at the CV13 Pegmatite.
Darren L. Smith, Executive Vice President Exploration, comments: "The results conclude reporting for all drill holes from the Company's highly successful 2025 drilling campaign at Shaakichiuwaanaan, which has delivered multiple significant new discoveries and further demonstrated the globally relevant scale, grade, and multi-commodity critical mineral potential of the Property. The team continues to execute at the highest levels, as exemplified in the Company's continued exploration success and development progress.
"Current work is focused on integrating the new datasets into the Company's exploration strategy and updated geological models, which will underpin the next round of exploration and an updated Feasibility Study at CV5 incorporating a tantalum co-product, as well as a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the broader Project covering lithium, caesium, and tantalum," added Mr. Smith.
PMET Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "PMET") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to report the final assay results from its 2025 drill campaign at the Company's wholly-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Property" or "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The reported drill holes targeted caesium mineralization at the CV13 Pegmatite.
In addition to being one of the largest lithium-tantalum pegmatite Mineral Resources1 and lithium pegmatite Mineral Reserves2 globally, the Property also hosts the world's largest in-situ pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource, comprising 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O (Indicated) and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs2O (Inferred). The CV13 Pegmatite, which hosts the caesium Mineral Resource, is located ~3 km along trend from the CV5 Pegmatite, which is situated approximately 13 km south of the regional Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor, and is accessible year-round by road.
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1 The Consolidated MRE (CV5 + CV13 pegmatites), which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totals 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O, 0.11% Cs2O, 166 ppm Ta2O5, and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li2O, 0.21% Cs2O, 155 ppm Ta2O5, and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.70% Li2O (underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs2O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones. Effective Date is June 20, 2025 (through CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
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2 Probable Mineral Reserve of 84.3 Mt at 1.26% Li2O at the CV5 Pegmatite with a cut-off grade is 0.40% Li2O (open-pit) and 0.70% Li2O (underground). Underground development and open-pit marginal tonnage containing material above 0.37% Li2O are also included in the statement. The Effective Date is September 11, 2025. See Feasibility Study news release dated October 20, 2025.
Core assay results for caesium for the remaining 1,176 m (7 holes) from the 2025 drill campaign – all from at the CV13 Pegmatite – are reported in this announcement (see Figure 1, Table 1, and Table 2). Results for lithium and tantalum for all drill holes completed in 2025 at Shaakichiuwaanaan have been previously reported (see news releases dated December 14, 2025 and January 21, 2026). All reported widths are core length (i.e., true width not known).
Helios Caesium Zone (NEW 2025 DISCOVERY)
The Helios Caesium Zone at CV13 is a new 2025 discovery, is located near surface, has approximate dimensions of 180 m x 80 m at ~1 to ~3 m thickness, and remains open in several directions (Figure 1, Table 1, Figure 2). At Helios, initial drill hole results have confirmed high-grades of caesium including an intercept of 1.0 m at 21.52% Cs2O in drill hole CV25-975 (see news release dated February 3, 2026). Remaining drill hole results from 2025 are reported in this announcement and include the widest caesium intercept – also at strong grade – recorded to date at Helios:
- 4.9 m at 3.65% Cs2O including 1.7 m at 6.14% Cs2O (CV25-979), Figure 2.
- 0.5 m at 6.28% Cs2O (CV25-984).
- 2.6 m at 1.14% Cs2O (CV25-968).
New Discovery Indicates A Potential New Zone North of Vega
The final batch of drill core assays has resulted in the discovery of strong caesium grades located outside of the other known zones of mineralization at the CV13 Pegmatite (i.e., outside of Vega, Rigel, Helios). The intercept – 2.3 m at 4.65% Cs2O (CV25-999) – is located approximately 70 m north of the currently defined Vega Caesium Zone and is closer to surface (~45 m vertical depth), indicating the presence of a new mineralized lens (Figure 1). The Company intends to follow-up on the mineralized intercept during its 2026 drill campaign.
Next Steps
Drill results for lithium, caesium, and tantalum have now been received and reported for all drill holes completed during the 2025 campaign (57,024 m over 245 holes). The geology team is currently interpreting and working with the data to advance the host rock and pegmatite geological models for the Project. The work is focused on the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites – including the Vega, Rigel, and Helios caesium zones – ahead of updates to their respective block models and subsequent Mineral Resource Estimates.
These revised models will underpin an updated Feasibility Study for the CV5 Pegmatite with the addition of tantalum as a co-product, as well as a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the broader Project inclusive of lithium, caesium, and tantalum. The Company is also actively advancing the permitting of an underground bulk sample of mineralized pegmatite at CV5.
Table 1: Core assay summary for caesium in drill holes reported herein at the CV13 Pegmatite.
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Zone
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Hole ID
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From
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To
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Interval
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Li2O
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Cs2O
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Ta2O5
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Vega
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CV25-937
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38.9
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39.8
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0.9
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5.12
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1.64
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303
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Vega
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CV25-941
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84.5
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86.0
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1.5
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0.21
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2.78
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177
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Vega
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CV25-945
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129.2
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129.7
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0.5
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0.95
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1.72
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58
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153.8
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154.4
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0.6
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3.50
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3.60
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34
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Helios
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CV25-968
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46.4
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49.0
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2.6
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1.68
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1.14
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229
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Helios
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CV25-979
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39.0
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43.9
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4.9
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1.64
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3.65
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544
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incl.
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39.0
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40.7
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1.7
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0.08
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6.14
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47
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Helios
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CV25-984
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44.2
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44.7
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0.5
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4.15
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6.28
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97
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North of Vega
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CV25-999
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45.3
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47.5
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2.3
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0.75
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4.65
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24
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(1) All intervals are core length (i.e., true width not known given the varied drill orientations, inherent nature of pegmatite bodies, and stage of delineation) and presented for all pegmatite intervals >1% Cs2O. A 0.5% Cs2O cut-off is used to constrain the pegmatite interval.
Table 2: Attributes for drill holes reported herein at the CV13 Pegmatite.
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Hole ID
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Substrate
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Total Depth (m)
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Azimuth
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Dip
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Easting
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Northing
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Elevation
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Core Size
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Area
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CV25-937
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Land
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173.1
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170
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-85
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565442.2
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5928367.5
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405.3
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HQ3
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CV13
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CV25-941
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Land
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169.9
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140
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-75
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565709.0
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5928599.6
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382.3
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HQ3
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CV13
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CV25-945
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Land
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215.1
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295
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-75
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565461.9
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5928558.3
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387.9
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HQ3
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CV13
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CV25-968
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Land
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263.2
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205
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-75
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564777.7
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5928210.4
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425.9
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HQ3
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CV13
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CV25-979
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Land
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80.3
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200
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-65
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564820.9
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5928193.9
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426.8
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NQ
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CV13
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CV25-984
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Land
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94.9
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20
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-80
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564821.8
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5928196.1
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427.0
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NQ
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CV13
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CV25-999
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Land
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179.1
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65
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-70
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565431.0
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5928780.9
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390.0
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HQ3
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CV13
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(1) Coordinate system NAD83 / UTM zone 18N; (2) All drill holes are diamond drill; (3) Azimuths and dips presented are those 'planned' and may vary off collar/downhole.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)
Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified/standard reference materials into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split sample duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation.
All core samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li, Ta, and Cs) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). Overlimits for Cs were completed at SGS Canada's laboratory in Lakefield, ON, by borate-fusion XRF (code GC_XRF76V).
About Caesium
Mineral deposits of pollucite-hosted caesium are very rare globally and represent the most fractionated component of LCT pegmatite systems, which are effectively the only known primary economic source of caesium supply. Economic deposits of caesium pegmatite are typically on a smaller scale of <10 kt to 350 kt in size compared to deposits of lithium pegmatite that typically range in the millions of tonnes in size (<10 Mt and rarely over 100 Mt).
The market for caesium compounds and metals is largely opaque because it is not publicly traded like copper or gold, but rather through bi-lateral and term contracts. Further, product prices vary depending on their contained caesium form, purity and end-product use. As an example, caesium carbonate (Cs2CO3≥99%) currently trades at more than US$200/kg (excluding VAT, Price Sourcing – Shanghai Metal Markets).
Caesium is currently supply constrained, with only limited sources supplying the global market. A discovery at the size, grade, and scale of Shaakichiuwaanaan has the potential to be a primary source of supply for global markets over the long-term. This includes existing applications for caesium in oil/gas drilling, medical imaging, emissions reduction, atomic clocks and precision GPS navigation, as well as new and potentially growing applications in the terrestrial solar panel industry. Caesium has been found to play a vital role in significantly improving next generation solar panel efficiency, stability, and life span. Additionally, the use of caesium in lithium-ion batteries to improve performance is actively being explored through use as an additive in certain cathode, anode, and electrolyte chemistries.
Qualified/Competent Person
The technical and scientific information in this news release that relates to the Mineral Resource Estimate and exploration results for the Company's properties is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the related technical information in this news release.
Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for PMET Resources Inc. and holds common shares, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), Performance Share Units (PSUs), and options in the Company.
The information in this news release that relates to the Mineral Reserve Estimate and Feasibility Study is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Frédéric Mercier-Langevin, Ing. M.Sc., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Mercier-Langevin has reviewed and approved the related technical information in this news release.
Mr. Mercier-Langevin is the Chief Operating and Development Officer for PMET Resources Inc. and holds common shares, RSUs, PSUs, and options in the Company.
About PMET Resources Inc.
PMET Resources Inc. is a pegmatite critical mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and proximal to regional hydro-power infrastructure.
In late 2025, the Company announced a positive lithium-only Feasibility Study on the CV5 Pegmatite for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property and declared a maiden Mineral Reserve of 84.3 Mt at 1.26% Li2O (Probable)3. The study outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS") only process flowsheet. Further, the results highlight Shaakichiuwaanaan as a potential North American critical mineral powerhouse with significant opportunity for tantalum and caesium in addition to lithium.
The Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource4 totalling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O and 166 ppm Ta2O5 (Indicated) and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li2O and 155 ppm Ta2O5 (Inferred), and ranks as a top ten lithium pegmatite globally in size. Additionally, the Project hosts the world's largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O (Indicated), and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs2O (Inferred).
For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.pmet.ca. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.
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3 See Feasibility Study news release dated October 20, 2025. Probable Mineral Reserve cut-off grade is 0.40% Li2O (open-pit) and 0.70% Li2O (underground). Underground development and open-pit marginal tonnage containing material above 0.37% Li2O are also included in the statement. Effective Date of September 11, 2025.
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4The Consolidated MRE (CV5 + CV13 pegmatites), which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totals 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O, 0.11% Cs2O, 166 ppm Ta2O5, and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li2O, 0.21% Cs2O, 155 ppm Ta2O5, and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.70% Li2O (underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs2O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones. The Effective Date is June 20, 2025 (through drill hole CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
This news release has been approved by
"KEN BRINSDEN"
Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.
All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "development", "growth", "continued", "intentions", "expectations", "emerging", "evolving", "strategy", "opportunities", "anticipated", "trends", "potential", "outlook", "ability", "additional", "on track", "prospects", "viability", "estimated", "reaches", "enhancing", "strengthen", "target", "believes", "next steps" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the interpretation of the results from exploration, the exploration and development potential of various zones the remaining interpretations from the 2025 drill campaign and future exploration work, including the anticipated results therefrom, the advancement of the host rock and pegmatite geological models for the Project, the bulk sample of mineralized pegmatite at CV5, which is currently being permitted, the preparation and release of an updated Feasibility Study for the CV5 Pegmatite with the addition of tantalum as a co-product, as well as a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the broader Project inclusive of lithium, caesium, and tantalum.
Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause actual results to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, the ability to make discoveries, the potential of each of tantalum, lithium, caesium as a co-product, , the ability to complete an updated Feasibility Study for the CV5 Pegmatite with the addition of tantalum as a co-product, as well as a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the broader Project inclusive of lithium, caesium, and tantalum, that proposed exploration work on the Property and the results therefrom will continue as expected, the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates, the classification of resources and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based, long-term demand for lithium (spodumene), tantalum (tantalite), and caesium (pollucite) supply, and that exploration and development results continue to support management's current plans for the Property's development.
Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Readers should review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties mentioned above, which are not exhaustive, materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rules)
The information in this news release that relates to the Feasibility Study ("FS") for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, which was first reported by the Company in a market announcement titled "PMET Resources Delivers Positive CV5 Lithium-Only Feasibility Study for its Large-Scale Shaakichiuwaanaan Project" dated October 20, 2025 (Montreal time) is available on the Company's website at www.pmet.ca, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au. The production target from the Feasibility Study referred to in this news release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.16 on the date of the original announcement. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the production target in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates in this release were first reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 in market announcements titled "World's Largest Pollucite-Hosted Caesium Pegmatite Deposit" dated July 20, 2025 (Montreal time) and "PMET Resources Delivers Positive CV5 Lithium-Only Feasibility Study for its Large-Scale Shaakichiuwaanaan Project" dated October 20, 2025 (Montreal time) and are available on the Company's website at www.pmet.ca, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the relevant announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Appendix 1 – JORC Code 2012 Table 1 (ASX Listing Rule 5.8.2)
Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data
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Criteria
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JORC Code explanation
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Commentary
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Sampling techniques
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Drilling techniques
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Drill sample recovery
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Logging
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Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
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Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
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Verification of sampling and assaying
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Location of data points
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Data spacing and distribution
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Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
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Sample security
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Audits or reviews
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Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results
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Criteria
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JORC Code explanation
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Commentary
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Mineral tenement and land tenure status
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Exploration done by other parties
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Geology
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Drill hole Information
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Data aggregation methods
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Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths
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Diagrams
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Balanced reporting
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Other substantive exploration data
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Further work
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Olivier Caza-Lapointe, Head, Investor Relations, T: +1 (514) 913-5264, E: [email protected]
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SOURCE PMET Resources Inc.
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