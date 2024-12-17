Widest selection of sustainable prawns available for Aussies this Christmas

As Australians dig into an estimated 12,150 tonnes of prawns this festive season, the latest figures from YouGov reveal that only 1 in 4 Australians believe that Aussie wild-caught prawns will be readily available at Christmas 20 years from now.

SYDNEY, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Among those who don't believe wild-caught prawns will be readily available to eat at Christmas 20 years from now, the main reasons include overfishing (57%), climate change (54%) and pollution (50%) with fears that the iconic tradition of prawns at Christmas will become too expensive (42%) and that we'll rely on imported farmed options (30%).

Education about the improvements being made by fisheries is key to reassuring the public, says Anne Gabriel at the Marine Stewardship Council. "Over two-thirds of Aussie wild-caught prawns are certified to the MSC's global standard for sustainable fishing. These fisheries are demonstrating continuous improvements in stock health, ecosystem impacts, and responsible management."

The Marine Stewardship Council believes environmental concerns are increasingly part of the drive toward us adopting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

With average seafood consumption lagging behind the recommended two portions per week, PhD qualified Nutrition Scientist and Dietitian, Dr Joanna McMillan emphasises that wild-caught sustainable prawns are an easy and affordable option that can help us maintain a healthy diet during the summer, while also looking after our ocean. "Wild-caught prawns are high in protein, low in saturated fat, and just 50 grams provide the recommended daily intake of Omega-3 fats. They also provide an array of essential nutrients including iron and zinc, key for an optimal immune system, and iodine, often forgotten about yet crucial for brain function and metabolism."

Shoppers looking for sustainable prawns this Christmas are advised to look for the MSC blue fish tick label at Coles and Woolworths.

Senior Category Manager at Coles, Alistair Hamit, said: "Just look for the MSC blue fish tick label on the ticket to be sure your prawns come from an MSC certified sustainable fishery doing what they can to ensure we have prawns on the Christmas table for generations to come."

Woolworths Director of Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Tim Dudding, said: "Customers can keep an eye out for the MSC blue fish tick label when shopping at Woolworths this Christmas. A great product for Christmas is the Karumba Raw Banana Prawns 1kg, which can be found in the freezer section."

SOURCE Marine Stewardship Council