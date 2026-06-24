WIDTH Shortlisted for Compliance AI Solution of the Year at ICA Compliance Awards APAC 2026

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIDTH is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for Compliance AI Solution of the Year at the ICA Compliance Awards APAC 2026.

The ICA Compliance Awards celebrate outstanding achievements, collaboration, and innovation across the global compliance and financial crime prevention community.

Following a thorough judging process, WIDTH has been shortlisted ahead of the official online awards presentation to be held on 21 July 2026.

The judging panel was made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the compliance and financial crime prevention community. This includes Esme Hodson, Member & Chief Compliance Officer, SC Ventures; Preeti Khasturi, Market Head of Risk & Compliance (South Asia & Australasia), TMF Group; Teng Kuan Siong, Client Outreach Manager, Director, Bank of America; Li Yi Yeoh, Head of Compliance Technology, UOB; Manish Bisht, Financial Crime & Compliance, Concentrix; and more.

WIDTH's entry for Compliance AI Solution of the Year highlighted its All-in-One Compliance and Risk Decision Intelligence Platform, designed to help regulated organisations manage financial crime and compliance risks through connected workflows, explainable risk scoring, AI-assisted case review, and auditable evidence management. The solution supports compliance teams across onboarding, screening, transaction monitoring, case management, review, and audit preparation, with human reviewers retaining final decision authority.

Chye Kit Chionh, Co-Founder & CEO of WIDTH, commented:

"We are honoured to be shortlisted for Compliance AI Solution of the Year at the ICA Compliance Awards APAC 2026. This recognition reflects the hard work of the WIDTH team in building practical, auditable, and AI-native compliance solutions for regulated businesses across APAC. Our focus remains on helping compliance teams connect data, workflows, evidence, and human judgement in a clear and accountable process."

ICA's President, Pekka Dare, commented:

"On behalf of ICA, I would like to personally thank everyone who entered the ICA Compliance Awards APAC. It gives me great pleasure to congratulate WIDTH on being shortlisted as a finalist in the category of Compliance AI Solution of the Year. All of the entrants represent the very best of what our industry has to offer, and I am looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the awards presentation online on 21 July."

The selected winners will be announced during the online awards presentation on 21 July 2026.

About the ICA Compliance Awards

The ICA Compliance Awards recognise and celebrate internal compliance and financial crime prevention teams who go above and beyond to collaborate, innovate, and raise compliance standards across the globe. These awards promote best practice, champion the profession, and highlight the importance of compliance and financial crime prevention in today's constantly changing regulatory, geopolitical, and business environment.

About ICA

The International Compliance Association (ICA) is the leading professional body for the global regulatory and financial crime compliance community. Since 2001, ICA has enhanced the knowledge, skills, and behaviour of over 160,000 professionals, either through its internationally recognised portfolio of professional qualifications, awarded in association with Alliance Manchester Business School, the University of Manchester, or through accredited in-company training.

About WIDTH

WIDTH is an All-in-One Compliance and Risk Decision Intelligence Platform built to help regulated businesses identify, assess, and manage financial crime and compliance risks across the customer lifecycle. The platform connects onboarding, screening, transaction monitoring, case management, AI-assisted review, and audit evidence into one unified workflow. Headquartered in Singapore, WIDTH supports financial institutions, fintechs, digital asset businesses, payment companies, corporate service providers, and other regulated organisations across APAC.

SOURCE WIDTH