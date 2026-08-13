Wieson Technologies Announces First-Half 2026 Operating Results: Revenue of NT$1.567 Billion, Second-Half Focus on AI Thermal Management and Robotics

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wieson Technologies (6272) announced its operating results for the first half of 2026, with consolidated revenue of NT$1.567 billion, gross margin of 21%, and earnings per share of NT$0.13.

Regarding the changes in revenue and profit in the first half, the automotive segment was mainly affected by the decline in mainland China's domestic auto sales market, while the smart electronics segment was mainly affected by memory chips being concentrated in AI applications and prices surging several-fold, leading customers to reduce order demand for the company's smart electronic components in order to control costs, as well as customers delaying pull-in due to chip supply shortages. Despite facing external environmental challenges, the company maintained gross margin above 20% through cost control and product mix optimization, laying a solid foundation for operations and technology development in the second half of the year.

For the second half of 2026, as AI technology gradually expands from cloud computing to physical application endpoints, the global robotics market and AI server demand are entering a phase of technological upgrading. Wieson Technologies will increase R&D investment in three main new business areas — robotics, thermal transfer, and high-frequency high-speed — raising R&D expenses to approximately 7% of revenue, to advance product deployment and technology upgrades.

Robotics Market: Integrating Four Key Technologies As industrial automation deepens, AI, autonomous mobile, and humanoid robots are gradually moving from R&D validation into factories, logistics, and service settings, driving related components toward higher reliability, high-speed transmission, high power, and greater integration. Wieson Technologies will position itself around "Connection × Data × Power × Thermal" as its core, focusing on key applications such as robotic joints, motor drives, sensors, controllers, machine vision, and edge AI computing. The company will strengthen its signal, power, and communication connection solutions, and extend its high-speed data transmission and thermal management technologies to meet the needs of next-generation robots for real-time computing, precise control, and long-term stable operation. By integrating these four core technology capabilities, Wieson plans to move from being a single-component supplier toward becoming an integrated solutions provider, continuing to expand into the industrial robot, mobile robot, and humanoid robot markets.

Advanced Thermal Transfer Business Unit: Developing Diverse AI Thermal Management Solutions Currently, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI servers consumes a large amount of wafer capacity, and memory suppliers have shifted their focus toward enterprise-grade products, resulting in a structural shortage of consumer-grade GDDR memory, which in turn affects PC and notebook shipments and raises PC costs. In response to these market changes, Wieson's Thermal Transfer Business Unit continues to advance technology development. For the LGA9324 series CPUs to be launched by Intel and the SP8 series CPUs to be launched by AMD in the fourth quarter of 2026, Wieson has completed testing and validation of the corresponding server CPU thermal module thermal management solutions. In addition, to address the thermal management needs of GPUs or ASICs in PCIe and OAM architectures for AI computing power, the R&D team provides customized thermal simulation analysis and develops both active and passive thermal modules. To meet the thermal management target of up to 800W for next-generation consumer graphics cards, Wieson has also developed air-cooling and AIO liquid-cooling modules (WATERCOOLER), offering customers a diverse range of cooling options.

High-Speed Transmission Business Unit: Developing High-Speed and High-Reliability Applications Wieson continues to invest in the development of high-frequency, high-speed products and the upgrading of automated production processes for the Server, Storage, IPC, and HPC markets. To further upgrade its high-speed transmission connector analysis and manufacturing technologies, the company has invested in a 67G high-frequency network analyzer and automated test equipment to meet customers' stringent requirements for signal stability and data transmission speed across different application environments, providing high-stability, low-loss product options and helping customers smoothly develop and mass-produce next-generation products.

Overall, Wieson Technologies will maintain stable financial operations and continued investment in R&D resources. By integrating connections, data, power, and thermal technologies, the company will continue to monitor market demand and provide technology solutions aligned with the development trends of AI and smart manufacturing, striving to meet global customers' product development and application needs in the second half of the year.

SOURCE WIESON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.