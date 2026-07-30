Wieson Technologies Forms Strategic Partnership with Korea's Sugars, Joining Forces to Expand in the Global AI Vision and High-Speed Video Interconnect Market

TAIPEI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence advances rapidly, Vision AI has become a core pillar of next-generation applications such as smart vehicles, robotics, drones, smart manufacturing, and Edge AI. Amid growing demand for high-resolution imaging, multi-camera systems, and real-time inference, high-speed, low-latency, and highly reliable video transmission technology has become an essential foundation for the development of AI systems.

To seize the growth opportunity in the AI Vision market, Wieson Technologies Co., Ltd. and South Korean high-speed interface IC design company Sugars Co., Ltd. have officially signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The two companies will combine Sugars' R&D capabilities in AI Vision ICs, MIPI high-speed interfaces, and real-time data transmission technology with Wieson Technologies' strengths in high-speed connectors, high-speed cable assemblies, electronic subsystem integration, and global manufacturing footprint to jointly develop high-speed video transmission and system integration solutions.

Through technical exchange, global customer collaboration, and market promotion, this partnership will focus on expanding into high-growth applications including AI Vision, smart automotive, AI robotics, smart healthcare, industrial automation, and Edge AI. By combining high-speed interface ICs with high-speed interconnect and system integration technologies, the two companies will jointly build an AI Vision Connectivity Solution, helping customers improve development efficiency, reduce system complexity, and accelerate the commercialization of AI Vision applications.

Sugars CEO Lee Hyung-gyoo stated:

"Since its founding, Sugars has remained focused on innovation in high-speed interface IC technology. After becoming the first in the industry to commercialize a 24Gbps mobile video interface IC in 2023, we have continued to invest in the development of next-generation MIPI high-speed interface technology, striving to deliver innovative products that meet market needs. With an R&D team boasting over 30 years of experience, we will continue to place innovation, high performance, and high quality at our core, providing more competitive solutions for the global AI application market and creating greater value for the development of Korea's semiconductor industry."

Wieson Technologies CEO Chen Hung-chin stated:

"This collaboration with Sugars is not only an integration of both companies' technological strengths, but also represents an important milestone for the AI Vision high-speed interconnect ecosystem. By combining Sugars' R&D capabilities in high-speed interface ICs with Wieson Technologies' high-speed interconnect, electronic subsystem integration, and global manufacturing footprint, the two companies will jointly deliver high-speed video transmission solutions to accelerate the commercialization of AI Vision applications. Going forward, Wieson Technologies will continue to advance toward becoming a Total Solution Provider, working together with Sugars to deepen our presence in markets such as AI Camera, AI robotics, smart automotive, smart healthcare, and industrial automation—delivering globally competitive, next-generation high-speed interconnect solutions."

SOURCE WIESON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.