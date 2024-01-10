Wife of the Chief Executive and Honorary Patron of the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF) Visited the HKBCF Jockey Club Breast Health Centre (Kowloon)

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF) is honored to have Mrs Janet Lee, Wife of the Chief Executive and Honorary Patron of the HKBCF, visited the HKBCF Jockey Club Breast Health Centre (Kowloon) (Kowloon Centre) on 8 January 2024.

Dr Eliza Fok, Chairman; Dr Polly Cheung, Founder; Dr Yau Chun-chung, Vice Chairman of the Management Committee; Mrs April Chan, Company Secretary of the Management Committee; Dr Hung Wai-ka, Member of the Management Committee; and Ms Samantha Suen, Chief Executive Officer, of the HKBCF, greeted Mrs Janet Lee and introduced the development and services of HKBCF. Mrs Janet Lee also engaged in a conversation with breast cancer survivors to understand their needs.

The HKBCF was grateful for the lease of land in Ngau Chi Wan granted by the Hong Kong SAR Government in 2015. With the generous support of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the HKBCF Jockey Club Breast Health Centre (Kowloon) was established. The Kowloon Centre was officially opened in 2018, providing professional, convenient, and affordable one-stop breast health examination services to the public. It also offers comprehensive support to breast cancer patients and their families, including emotional support and peer support groups, lymphoedema support services and Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor consultation, medicine prescription and acupuncture, etc, working hand in hand with them to face the challenges brought by breast cancer.

HKBCF Chairman Dr Eliza Fok believes, "In recent years, the Hong Kong SAR Government has been actively promoting primary healthcare reform, with the goal of shifting the focus of the healthcare system from treatment to prevention and establishing District Health Centres to connect and co-ordinate various healthcare professionals and primary healthcare services in both public and private sectors at the community level. The HKBCF has been serving the community for many years, advocating for 'Early Detection Saves Lives'. With the help of various organizations and kind-hearted people, the HKBCF has provided free screening for approximately 59,000 attendances under financial difficulties. Among them, approximately 1,000 people have been diagnosed with breast cancer. We hope to strengthen our connection and collaboration with District Health Centres in the future to benefit more individuals in need."

HKBCF Founder Dr Polly Cheung stated, "The visit by Mrs Janet Lee, Wife of the Chief Executive and our Honorary Patron, symbolizes recognition of the HKBCF's services. The HKBCF's three main areas of work include breast cancer education, patient support, and research and advocacy. This year, in addition to our regular research work, we will organise quarterly research meetings, inviting healthcare professionals to participate and discuss the future development of breast cancer treatment to improve patient care and survival rates. The smooth development of the HKBCF relies on the support of the Hong Kong SAR Government and various sectors of the society to achieve each goal."

The HKBCF expresses its gratitude again to Mrs Janet Lee, Wife of the Chief Executive and Honorary Patron, for her immense support and attention to women's health and social welfare. In the future, we will continue to "walk together in love" to safeguard the health of local women and their families, allowing more healthy women to shine in society.

High resolution photo download link : https://bit.ly/3HcDoaE

About Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation

The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation was established on March 8, 2005, making it the first non-profit charitable organisation in Hong Kong dedicated to breast health education, patient support, research, and advocacy. Its mission is to reduce the threat of breast cancer in the local community. The Foundation aims to raise public awareness of breast cancer and promote the importance of breast health, support breast cancer patients on their journey to recovery, and advocate for improvements in breast cancer prevention, control, and medical care in Hong Kong.

For details and the latest news, you can visit the official website of HKBCF:

https://www.hkbcf.org

SOURCE Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation Limited