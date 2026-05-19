WILD TURKEY UNVEILS THE NEXT CHAPTER OF ITS BOURBON LEGACY: WILD TURKEY AUSTIN NICHOLS ARCHIVES, GOLD FOIL EDITION

Created by Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell, the newest release from Wild Turkey draws inspiration from the beloved cult favorite "Cheesy Gold Foil"

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Turkey, the award-winning distillery renowned for its bold Kentucky bourbon, is looking to its own legendary past for inspiration to inform its future. Today, the distillery introduced Austin Nichols Archives Collection, a new limited-edition annual series commemorating some of the most coveted vintage bottles in Wild Turkey's storied history. The inaugural release in the series, Gold Foil Edition, is a 16-year-old 120-proof Kentucky straight bourbon crafted to capture the spirit of one of Wild Turkey's most iconic vintages from the 1980s and 1990s, affectionately known by fans as "Cheesy Gold Foil."

WILD TURKEY AUSTIN NICHOLS ARCHIVES, GOLD FOIL EDITION

Launching after the hugely successful Master's Keep series concluded last year, Austin Nichols Archives introduces a new line of highly collectible, limited-edition bourbons. It is the first Wild Turkey series to be solely led by Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell, carrying the Russell family legacy of uncompromising quality into the next generation. Bruce first conceived the series more than a decade ago to honor his grandfather, Jimmy Russell, and to reimagine beloved classic bottlings through a modern lens while paying tribute to Wild Turkey's signature approach to bourbon making. For Bruce, the Austin Nichols Archives Collection is both a personal passion project and a major professional milestone.

The first release, Gold Foil Edition, pays homage to the exceptional whiskeys that emerged during the so-called "Glut Era," a period when whiskey fell out of favor and inventories swelled. During that time, Jimmy often blended older barrels into standard bottlings, creating bourbons with remarkable depth, intensity and the distinctive "mature oak funk" that many enthusiasts believe is rarely found in modern releases. To recreate the richness, character, and unmistakable profile of that era, Gold Foil Edition was crafted with a longer aging process and higher proof, allowing Bruce to achieve exactly what he set out to create.

"Austin Nichols Archives has been a labor of love, and I'm excited to finally share it with bourbon lovers everywhere," said Russell. "Gold Foil Edition was the perfect bourbon to launch the collection. Inspired by a personal favorite of mine and of many Wild Turkey fans, I drew on everything I've learned from my father and grandfather to create a whiskey that honors the Wild Turkey legacy."

With Gold Foil Edition, bourbon lovers can expect notes of Wild Turkey's 'signature funk', dark fruit and mature oak, alongside cherry cola, clove, dark honey, and an extremely long finish of peppery spice, brown sugar, and leather. The 16-year-old, non-chill filtered, 120-proof bourbon was crafted from barrels sourced from Wild Turkey's celebrated Camp Nelson F, D, and E rickhouses.

The packaging is as artful as the bourbon itself. Inspired by vintage advertising and Wild Turkey's origin story, the canister features an autumnal hunting scene that nods to how the brand got its name. Inside, gold foil lining and a label reminiscent of the original vintage complete the tribute. In a playful touch for devoted fans, each release in the series will include a different hidden Easter egg, beginning with the Gold Foil Edition. As the hunt for vintage bourbons, or "dusties," continues among enthusiasts, this collection invites fans to create new memories with whiskeys inspired by Wild Turkey's most iconic releases.

Wild Turkey Austin Nichols Archives Gold Foil Edition will be available in limited quantities in select markets beginning this May for a suggested retail price of $400.

ABOUT WILD TURKEY

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have over 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery, and are now joined by the next generation, Associate Blender Bruce Russell.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthey took a few warehouse samples on a Wild Turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that Wild Turkey whiskey" and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char), imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey. The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

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SOURCE Wild Turkey