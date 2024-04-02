Wilhelmsen Ships Service upgrades to IFS Cloud to drive innovation and growth

Global implementation will support over 1,300 full-time users across 55 countries

LONDON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS), a global leader in maritime services and part of the Wilhelmsen Group, is upgrading to IFS Cloud as part of its strategic initiative to foster innovation and bolster long-term growth. The move marks a pivotal point in the longstanding partnership between IFS and WSS, which dates back to 1998, and underlines a mutual commitment to technological excellence and industry leadership.

WSS' decision to implement IFS Cloud followed a comprehensive review of the platform's capabilities. The IFS platform stood out for its flexibility and scalability, allowing WSS to remain evergreen on the latest version of the software thanks to twice-yearly releases. By implementing IFS Cloud, WSS should also be able to significantly reduce the need for customizations.

Spanning 55 countries and over 1,300 users, WSS will initially implement finance, supply chain management, procurement, asset, and service IFS Cloud modules. The industry-leading capabilities will help the maritime company deliver global invoicing and accounting, in compliance with local laws and regulations. WSS will also use IFS Cloud to support its order handling, enabling the delivery of more than 200,000 products per year and unbeaten delivery performance in its industry.

IFS Cloud will act as the main engine of WSS's global and integrated supply chain, ensuring the management and distribution of products to more than 1,700 ports across the world. It will also support the operation of WSS's unique Cylinder Global Exchange Model, which manages more than 600,000 assets and 350,000 cylinder deliveries per year.

Kjell Andre Engen, CEO of Wilhelmsen Ships Service, said: "Adopting IFS Cloud is a strategic move that propels us towards greater efficiency, innovation, and growth. It reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients worldwide. With IFS Cloud, we are not just upgrading our systems; we are ensuring our readiness for the future, embracing a solution that grows with us and supports our vision of shaping the maritime industry."

Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director, Nordics at IFS, said: "We are proud to support Wilhelmsen Ships Service's ambitious journey towards business transformation with IFS Cloud. This upgrade is a milestone in our long-standing partnership, reflecting our shared values of innovation, excellence, and a commitment to delivering solutions that matter. Together, we are setting a new standard for the maritime services industry, helping to ensure that WSS remains an agile leader in a highly-competitive and dynamic market."

In addition to the main IFS Cloud upgrade, the deployment for WSS also includes comprehensive IFS Success Services from day one of the project. These services are tailored to support the entire lifecycle of IFS Cloud, from initial implementation through ongoing optimization and updates, and taken together, ensure the whole project is highly customized to WSS's needs.

About Wilhelmsen

Founded in Norway in 1861, Wilhelmsen is now a comprehensive global maritime group providing essential products and services to the merchant fleet, along with supplying crew and technical management to the largest and most complex vessels ever to sail. Committed to shaping the maritime industry, we also seek to develop new opportunities and collaborations in renewables, zero-emission shipping, and marine digitalisation. For more information, please visit www.wilhelmsen.com

About Wilhelmsen Ships Service

Wilhelmsen Ships Service, a key part of the Wilhelmsen Group, is a leading global provider of maritime services, focusing on marine products, and chemicals. With more than 100 years of maritime experience, WSS is dedicated to improving the efficiency and sustainability of the maritime industry. For more information, visit www.wilhelmsen.com/ships-service/.

