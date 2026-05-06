Willog Secures Series B-2 Investment to Accelerate Global Supply Chain Intelligence via IoT x AI Integration

Five consecutive years of 0% customer churn: Leading the transition from "experience-based" to "data-driven" logistics

Enhancing AI-based risk prediction and automated response algorithms to accelerate global market expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willog, an AIoT powered supply chain intelligence company led by Co-CEOs Daniel Yun and Ben Bae announced that it has secured Series B-2 investment, backed by seven leading investors across Korea and global markets, including KB Investment, SGC Partners, Sneakpick Investment, IBK Capital, Re-Investment, Muirwoods Ventures, and Big Basin Capital.

The round marks an important milestone in Willog's global expansion and reflects growing confidence in the company's ability to turn fragmented logistics operations into data driven, AI enabled decision making. In less than five years, Willog has reached Series B-2, achieved 7x year over year growth in new customers, and maintained 0 percent churn, demonstrating strong product market fit and customer retention.

Investors recognized Willog's ability to resolve logistics grey zones, areas traditionally managed through manual experience, by turning fragmented supply chain events into actionable data and AI driven decision making. This has enabled customers to reduce loss, improve operational control, and strengthen accountability across logistics environments that were previously difficult to monitor or explain.

As supply chains grow more complex, visibility alone is no longer enough. Customers now need a system that helps them reduce compliance and regulatory risk, cut communication and operating costs, minimize product loss, and make faster, better decisions. This is why Willog has gained strong traction in the market. Its rapid adoption, including 7x year over year growth in new customers, 0 percent churn, and trust from over 200 global enterprise customers, reflects strong demand for a product that goes beyond monitoring and becomes essential to modern logistics operations.

The Logistics Dilemma: Invisible Losses, Weak Accountability, and Costly Decisions

From the moment cargo leaves its origin until it reaches its destination, many logistics risks remain difficult to detect, explain, or respond to in real time. Breakage, temperature deviations, impact damage, and delays often occur in areas with limited visibility and unclear accountability. When issues arise, shippers and logistics providers frequently struggle to identify the root cause, determine responsibility, and prevent recurrence.

These blind spots lead not only to product loss but also to compliance issues, service failures, and repeated operational inefficiencies. As supply chains have become more complex since the COVID-19 era, companies increasingly view logistics visibility not as a convenience but as a core management issue that directly affects cost, quality, and resilience.

Advancing Supply Chain Intelligence Through AI Native Decision Making

Willog plans to use the new funding to further strengthen its supply chain intelligence capabilities, with a focus on predictive AI.

By combining real-time condition data with operational context, Willog is building an AI-native framework that supports decisions ranging from real-time operational responses to strategic supply chain decisions. The goal is to help customers move beyond simple tracking toward a more intelligent, proactive, and scalable way of managing logistics.

Turning Real-Time Data Into Action, Automation, and Better Decisions

Willog addresses supply chain risk through proprietary IoT sensors and AI-powered data analysis. Its platform collects real-time cargo condition data, including temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and light, and turns it into a five stage intelligence framework:

Visibility

Precision Diagnosis and Alerts

Real Time Action

Data Driven Supply Chain Improvement

AI Risk Prediction

Unlike visibility focused solutions that mainly monitor shipments in transit, Willog starts where logistics risk often begins, from the warehouse, and connects warehouse, trucking, ocean, and air logistics on one data foundation. By developing its hardware, software, and AI in house, the company delivers domain specific solutions that help customers respond faster, automate workflows, improve quality control, and make better operational decisions.

Trusted by Global Enterprises, Recognized at the National Level

Willog is trusted by over 200 global enterprise customers and has built traction in mission critical sectors, including defense logistics and national mission transport. Its growth has been supported by strong enterprise adoption and retention across complex logistics environments.

The company has also received strong public recognition, including the Presidential Award in Korea as part of five major awards in 2025, and is expanding its presence across key markets in North America and Asia, including the United States, Singapore, and Japan.

"With this investment, Willog is accelerating the next phase of its global growth across North America and Asia," said Daniel Yun CEO of Willog. "Logistics remains one of the last industries still heavily dependent on manual experience. Willog is turning invisible logistics events into data, intelligence, and action, and helping customers make better decisions at every level of the supply chain."

He added, "Our goal is not simply to improve visibility, but to redefine how logistics is managed through supply chain intelligence. This investment gives us the foundation to scale that vision globally."

About Willog

Willog is an AIoT powered supply chain intelligence company that helps shippers and logistics providers reduce product loss, improve quality control, address compliance issues, and lower logistics costs across condition sensitive logistics. Unlike visibility focused players that mainly track shipments in transit, Willog starts where logistics risk often begins, from the warehouse, and connects warehouse, trucking, ocean, and air logistics on one data foundation. Built by founders with deep logistics expertise and hands on experience from prior logistics businesses, Willog develops its hardware, software, and AI in house to deliver domain specific solutions that turn real time cargo condition data into alerts, action, automation, and better decision making. Founded in 2021, Willog has achieved 7x year over year growth in new customers, reached Series B2 in less than five years, received the Presidential Award in Korea, and built an operating footprint across North America and Asia, including Singapore and Japan, with growing traction in mission critical sectors, including defense logistics.

SOURCE Willog