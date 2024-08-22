Grab this unbeatable deal: Buy one SAUDIA ticket and get the second at 50% OFF! Don't miss your chance to embark on a trip of a lifetime.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to dive into a world of history, culture, and culinary delights?

Join us at the Saudi Travel Fair to celebrate Malaysia's 67th National Independence Day with exciting daily prizes, exclusive deals, and a chance to experience the best of Saudi!

Win Big at the Saudi Travel Fair to Celebrate the 67th Malaysian Independence Day

Taking place from August 28 to September 1 at IOI Putrajaya Mall, this event offers an immersive journey into Saudi's rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes through cutting-edge virtual reality experiences and interactive displays. Attendees can also engage in cultural activities such as exploring the Misbaha making and Zamzam stations and enjoy captivating performances by Saudi cultural performers.

Unlock the Best Deals with 15 new experiential Packages!

Explore up to 15 new destination experiential packages from over 13 top Malaysian leisure and Umrah travel agencies, each featuring exclusive deals for unforgettable Saudi experiences. Highlights of these special promotions include:

Ikhlas Com Travel Sdn Bhd (Ikhlas.com) is introducing their new platform tailored for Free Independent Travelers (FITs), allowing them to customize their spiritual journeys and beyond. Enjoy a special discount of RM1,067 and earn 1,067 AirAsia Big Points with each booking.

Saudia is offering buy one get 50% OFF the second ticket.

In Saff Travel is giving you a chance to win a car, motorcycle or gold with a lucky draw ticket when purchasing a package.

Rayhar Travel is offering RM500 off on spiritual packages and beyond to five Saudi cities - Jeddah, Makkah, Taif, Madinah and AlUla.

Apple Vacations is providing an early bird discount of RM1,000 plus an additional RM500 off per person.

Tabung Haji Travel Services (THTS) is offering discounts up to RM1,000.

Iman World is offering RM200 discounts on AlUla, Riyadh, and Jeddah packages, including new F1 Jeddah packages, and lucky draws.

Flexible travel with 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

Dreaming of a Saudi adventure but worried about costs? Don't worry! Many travel agencies at the Saudi Travel Fair offer Buy Now, Pay Later options, making it easier to plan your dream getaway without financial stress. Discover our flexible payment plans and turn your Saudi dream into reality!

Discover the treasures of Saudi

Jeddah, the cultural heart of Saudi, offers a captivating blend of old and new. Wander through the UNESCO World Heritage site of AlBalad, stroll along the lively Corniche, and visit bustling souks like Al Alawi and Souk Al Baghdadiyah. Step into over 1,400 years of history at Al Shafei Mosque, Jeddah's oldest mosque. For a taste of local life, experience a piece of local tradition at the historic AlSaedei Bakery, a 200-year-old establishment renowned for its exceptional wholewheat bread (Hab).

For a contemporary experience, explore the groundbreaking teamLab Borderless Museum, the first of its kind in the Middle East. Immerse yourself in a world of interactive and ever-changing digital art installations that create an unforgettable experience.

Just a 3.5-hour drive away, AlUla blends history and adventure with over 200,000 years of heritage. Explore UNESCO World Heritage sites, and don't miss the iconic Maraya; the world's largest mirrored building. Discover stunning natural wonders like Elephant Rock, embark on thrilling desert safaris, and enjoy unforgettable nights at unique desert camps. Adding to its allure, AlUla is home to two of TIME Magazine's 2024 World's Greatest Places: Dar Tantora The House Hotel and the breathtaking Shaaran Nature Reserve, offering travelers unparalleled accommodations and experiences.

Riyadh, Saudi's vibrant capital, is a global hotspot for luxury, entertainment, and sports. Indulge in high-end shopping at VIA Riyadh and savour the city's eclectic culinary scene. As a gaming hub, Riyadh is a must-visit for enthusiasts. For an adrenaline rush, soar 300 meters above the city on the Sky Bridge at the Kingdom Centre and be captivated by breathtaking panoramic views.

Taif, a cool and picturesque mountain oasis, is perfect for both adventure and relaxation. Renowned for its rose gardens, Taif offers opportunities for hiking, biking, and water sports. Enjoy family-friendly activities like picnics in Alruddaf Park, strawberry picking, and exploring Taif's history at the Al-Shareef Museum or the Taif Rose Factory. With its diverse attractions and pleasant climate, Taif promises an unforgettable family vacation.

Two hours north of Madinah, Khaybar is steeped in history. Renowned for the Battle of Khaybar, this ancient site is filled with cultural and historical heritage. Explore archaeological sites and ancient ruins to delve into the region's storied past. The lush oasis, surrounded by dramatic landscapes, offers a tranquil escape to discover traditional heritage and local craftsmanship.

Make Your Saudi Dream A Reality

Visiting Saudi has never been easier, smoother, or safer. With a 28% increase in flight frequency from 2023 to 2024, including Air Asia's new route from Kuala Lumpur to Madinah, and Malaysia Airlines' new route from Johor Bahru to Madinah – marking the first direct flight to Saudi outside of its home base at KLIA Terminal 1 (KUL), travel to Saudi is more accessible than ever. Visa initiatives have been continuously developed, with the eVisa program now covering 66 countries. Malaysians can enjoy a free 96-hour Stopover Visa or opt for an approved eVisa, valid for up to 90 days. Business and Umrah visas are also available. To enhance accessibility and connectivity, airline capacity has increased across Air Asia X, Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, and SAUDIA, with direct flights to Jeddah, Madinah, Taif, and Dammam now available.

For more information, log on to VisitSaudi.

About 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia'

'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia' is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travellers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travellers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

