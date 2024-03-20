Winners of the Global Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2024 Unveiled

Vienna Lounge within Vienna Airport , Austria , voted Global Lounge of the Year following nearly 380,000 global member reviews and ratings

Winners revealed for two new categories: Pioneer of the Year and All Star of the Year

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Pass™ – the original and market-leading airport experiences programme owned and operated by Collinson – announces the winners of the newly established Priority Pass Excellence Awards. From the launch of outstanding new services that enhance the journey, more sustainable initiatives, to gourmet cuisines and apéritifs that make for an indulgent pre-take off ritual, the winners of the awards exemplify an unwavering commitment to delivering the best airport experience.

The Priority Pass Excellence Awards comprise three categories, celebrating the full breadth and capabilities of the Priority Pass global network: the long-standing Lounge of the Year awards, as well as two new categories, Pioneer of the Year, and All Star of the Year.

LOUNGE OF THE YEAR

The highest-rated lounges across the Priority Pass global network, based on 379,966 member ratings and reviews across a wide range of criteria including: quality of facilities, customer service, food and beverage selection and overall satisfaction.

Overall Global Winner: Vienna Lounge, Terminal 1, Vienna Airport, Austria

Since being refurbished in 2022, the Vienna Lounge offers a great variety of amenities for solo travellers, families, and those flying for business. With its Viennese cafe offering sweet treats and a buffet, comfortable seating in natural lighting, work stations, a collection of art and views out onto the airport stands, corridors and runway.

Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport: said: "We are delighted that Priority Pass Members have rated the Vienna Lounge as the Global Lounge of the Year Award winner, part of this year's newly launched Priority Pass Excellence Awards. This is a prestigious award for Vienna Airport to have won and our sincere thanks go to all the lounge employees at Vienna Airport. Their commitment is the reason why we can celebrate this success.

"The Vienna Lounge is all about symbolising impressive Vienna elegance and Austrian cuisine for travellers. Featuring a panoramic view of the airport apron and a terrace, which is open all year round, its success is in creating an exclusive sanctuary for travellers. To be named Global Lounge of The Year amongst 1,500 other lounges and travel experiences is an outstanding confirmation of the quality of our services."

Asia Pacific Winner: Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong

Opened in October 2022, this year's Lounge of the Year APAC winner, Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, is an exquisite 12,000 square feet lounge at Hong Kong International Airport. Offering a unique and locally inspired experience, Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club offers a range of amenities, including fresh and seasonal self-serve and made-to-order dining options and a variety of signature cocktails and curated wines. This is in addition to various seating configurations, where travellers can choose to relax in comfortable lounge chairs and semi-private seats, or work at dedicated workstations and phone booths.

"We are honoured to be awarded Asia Pacific "Lounge of the Year" by the Priority Pass Excellence Awards programme for Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Hong Kong International Airport," said Dana Pouwels, Head of Airport Lounge Benefits and Strategic Partnerships at Chase. "Sapphire Reserve cardmembers are travellers by nature and we're thrilled to be upgrading their travel journey with an elevated lounge experience at one of the world's busiest international airports."

Asia Pacific, Highly Commended: Oriental Club Lounge, Terminal 2, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

Oriental Club Lounge is one of the few lounges at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport that provides an outdoor view. It boasts a modern and chic design featuring a wooden aesthetic that symbolises the majestic and embracing qualities of Taiwan's mountainous sacred trees. Guests can enjoy a range of local Taiwanese delicacies such as beef noodles, braised pork rice, and sesame oil vermicelli, freshly prepared over a semi-open kitchen.

Other regional winners of the Lounge of the Year category include:

Europe Winner: Vienna Lounge, Terminal 1, Vienna Airport, Austria Highly Commended: Marco Polo Club, Venice Marco Polo Airport, Italy

Latin America and the Caribbean Winner: Advantage VIP Lounge, Curitiba Afonso Pena International, Brazil Highly Commended: Macondo Lounge, Barranquilla Ernesto Cortissoz International, Colombia

Middle East and Africa Winner: Petra Lounge, Amman Queen Alia International Airport, Jordan Highly Commended: Primeclass Lounge, Muscat International Airport, Oman Highly Commended: Bidvest Premier Lounge, International Terminal A, Johannesburg O.R Tambo International, South Africa

North America Winner: VIP Lounge Aguascalientes, Jesus Teran Peredo International, Mexico Highly Commended: Escape Lounge, S Terminal A, Syracuse NY Hancock International, United States



PIONEER OF THE YEAR

Nominated by Priority Pass partners, these winners champion unique and innovative services and solutions that help to improve the overall traveller experience. From a strong focus on sustainability, robots delivering drinks to your tables, to gaming stations, the below winning lounges have all pioneered their way to success, as they illustrate the future of the airport lounge and experience.

The Coral Finest Business Class Lounge (Cocoon), International Concourse C, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand

Primeclass Lounge, Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport, Turkey

AMAE Lounge, Argentina

Hacienda Santa Lucia by The Grand Lounge Elite, Felipe Angeles International, Mexico

by The Grand Lounge Elite, Felipe Angeles International, Gameway, Terminal 3, Los Angeles CA - LAX International, United States

ALL STAR OF THE YEAR

Nominated by Priority Pass partners, these stand-out lounge and experience employees demonstrate an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence every single day.

Regional Winners:

Asia Pacific Miss Phatsalawan Narapornkitirat, Miracle Lounge, Domestic Concourse D, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand

Europe Anita Ganska , Preludium Lounge, Terminal A, Warsaw Frederic Chopin, Poland

Latin America and the Caribbean Daniela Potes Flechas , W Premium - 5th Avenue, Terminal 3, Sao Paulo Guarulhos International, Brazil

Middle East and Africa Ghulam Sarwar , The Lounge, Sharjah International, United Arab Emirates





North America Silvia Villatoro, Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, International Terminal A, San Francisco CA International, United States



"We have a shared ethos with our partners to deliver the best airport experience to our members and the winners of this year's Priority Pass Excellence Awards have proven that they truly elevate every customer journey into something special," said Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International. "We had an unprecedented year at Collinson in 2023, which wouldn't have been possible without our exceptional network of partners. So today we celebrate and honour those that are leading the field, offering first class services and solutions."

"This year's award winners exemplify excellence and demonstrate a shared commitment in elevating every traveller's journey with their exceptional service and innovation," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer & President Asia Pacific at Collinson. "As travel in Asia Pacific continues to pick up pace, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of travellers by working closely with both new and existing partners. In 2023, we grew our network of airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific by 40%, and we now have over 550 airport lounges and travel experiences across key locations in region. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners to expand the breadth and diversity of our offerings."

For more details about our awards, winners and highly commended, please visit Priority Pass Excellence Awards | Priority Pass.

