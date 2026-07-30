Wipro Consumer Care Strengthens FMCG Leading Position in APAC Market with the Acquisition of S Brands

S Brands portfolio includes leading personal care brands such as KERATINplus, AlcoPlus, DeoPlus and Empress.

HONG KONG, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Consumer Care International (WCCI), the FMCG division of Wipro Enterprises, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shareholding in S Brands Consumer Care Inc. (S Brands), a leading personal care company in the Philippines.

Mr. Nagender Arya, President East Asia, COO-International Business, Wipro Consumer Care (Third from left) and Mr. Dick Sy Ong, Founder and President of S Brands (Third from right) made an official acquisition announcement.

Mr. Nagender Arya, President East Asia, COO-International Business, Wipro Consumer Care (Third from left) and Mr. Dick Sy Ong, Founder and President of S Brands (Third from right) made an official acquisition announcement.

This is Wipro Consumer Care International's second strategic acquisition in the Philippines, following the acquisition of Splash Corporation in 2019, one of the country's most iconic personal care companies with brands such as SkinWhite, Maxi-Peel and Vitress. This acquisition further strengthens Wipro's personal care portfolio and reinforces its leadership position across Southeast Asia.

S Brands is a well-established player in the Philippine personal care market. Its portfolio includes trusted and category leading brands such as KERATINplus, the country's No. 1 hair treatment brand; AlcoPlus, one of the most trusted hygiene brands; DeoPlus, a fast-growing leader in powder deodorants; Empress, an emerging hair care brand; Grips, a leading men's grooming line; and Fiona Cologne, a leading teens' fragrance brand. Together, these brands have built strong consumer loyalty and hold leading positions in their respective categories.

Wipro Consumer Care International has a strong presence across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, operating in more than 60 markets. Its key markets include India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, South of Mainland China region and Hong Kong SAR.

Mr. Nagender Arya, President East Asia & COO, Wipro Consumer Care International, said: "This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to become one of Asia's leading personal care companies. As our 16th strategic acquisition, it reinforces our long-term commitment to the Philippines following the acquisition of Splash Corporation in 2019. It also reflects our continued focus on investing in high-growth emerging markets. The Philippines is the fourth-largest personal care market in Southeast Asia, with a young and growing consumer base. It offers significant opportunities across hair care, skin care, fragrance, and hygiene. We also see strong potential to take KERATINplus and other S Brands products into new international markets."

Hong Kong and mainland China's FMCG markets hold immense growth potential and represent a core strategic focus for our business. We keep sourcing high-quality personal care brands across other markets that align with evolving consumer demands. S Brands features a distinctive brand identity, and we are delighted to introduce it to our markets. Moving forward, we will allocate additional resources to support the brand's growth.」 Mr. Nagender added.

Mr. Dick Sy Ong, Founder and President of S Brands, said: "S Brands is growing and we're ready to reach more people in more markets. Wipro has the track record and global reach to help make that happen. And with their proven R&D and innovation, we can give even more to our customers. Wipro is big, yet I see their leadership team is still grounded. They have the heart and concern for what they do, and it's in their culture to give back to communities. We believe in the same thing."

Mr. Amit Kumar Dawn, Incoming Chief Executive of S Brands, shared: "This acquisition strengthens our position in the Philippines and opens up new opportunities for growth. KERATINplus is the market-leading hair treatment brand with strong consumer loyalty, an extensive distribution network, and excellent brand equity. The addition of S Brands further strengthens the Group's overall portfolio in the Philippines, providing an even stronger platform to accelerate growth, build stronger brands, improve operational efficiencies, and create long-term value.

About Wipro Consumer Care International

Wipro Consumer Care International is the international arm of Wipro Consumer Care, one of the fastest-growing FMCG businesses with annual global revenues exceeding USD 1.2 billion. With a presence across 18 countries, the business has built a strong portfolio of 37+ leading brands marketed in 60+ countries, spanning personal care, home care, and other consumer categories. Its brands hold strong market positions across key markets, including No. 1 in Personal Care in Malaysia, No. 1 in Feminine Hygiene Wash in Indonesia, No. 1 in Clicks in South Africa, No. 1 in Talc in the Middle East. Brand portfolio includes Enchanteur, Romano and Bio-essence, which are leading brands across the Asia Pacific; Pahnli, South China's leading laundry detergent brand ; and Santoor, India's largest-selling soap brand.

With 17 manufacturing facilities, 11 R&D centers, strong local brands, consumer-led innovation, and a disciplined acquisition strategy, Wipro Consumer Care International continues to strengthen its presence across global markets. For more information, visit https://wiprocci.com/singapore/about-us/company-profile/

SOURCE Wipro Consumer Care International