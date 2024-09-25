Wire and tube industry expos to spark international trade in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wire China 2024 and Tube China 2024, organized by Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute Co., Ltd., Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Metallurgical Council of the China Council for the Promotion of Int'l Trade (MC-CCPIT), are scheduled to be held from September 25 to 28 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, aiming to drive industry advancement and foster connections.

This year, the two expos will span 10 pavilions, encompassing a total exhibition area of 109,250 square meters. Nearly 1,500 businesses from about 30 countries and regions are expected to participate. The two exhibitions will cover the entire industry chain of cables, wires and tubes, offering a professional and efficient one-stop platform for exchanges worldwide.

wire China 2024: supporting enterprises to foster new quality productive forces

The wire China 2024 event is poised to occupy an area of 80,500 sqm, setting a milestone in its growth trajectory. With the participation of nearly 1,100 enterprises from 26 countries and regions, the expo will serve as a platform to showcase the latest developments and trends in the industry.

The exhibition will showcase an array of offerings including wire and cable manufacturing and processing machinery, auxiliary cable processing equipment, raw and auxiliary materials for cables (optical cables), finished wire products and cables, measurement and control technology, testing engineering solutions. The showcase is designed to assist enterprises in accelerating their transition toward digitalization, fostering flexibility, enabling smart production, nurturing new quality productive forces and enhancing the production competitiveness of businesses. The 2024 edition will cover five major areas: Digital Intelligent & Innovative Equipment, Technology Tools & Auxiliary Materials, Green and Low-carbon Solutions, Wires & Cables and Measures & Control Technology.

China has been promoting development of new quality productive forces since the start of 2024, with burgeoning sectors like artificial intelligence; new materials; commercial aerospace; the low-altitude economy and smart connected vehicles. These innovations are infusing the wire industry with vitality and drawing the attention of numerous overseas enterprises to China. This year, the event will host businesses from countries and regions such as South Korea, Japan, the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Spain and Turkiye. Business delegations from Germany, Italy, France and Austria will be present at the W1 Pavilion to exhibit their innovations and latest breakthroughs.

Heavyweight participants

This year, the event has garnered robust backing from prominent industry associations, including the Asian Wire & Cable Industry Corporation Alliance (AWCCA); Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK); the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA); the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA); the ITA/ICE-Italian Trade Agency (ITA); the Italian Wire Machinery Manufacturers Association (ACIMAF) and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ).

List of some well-known participating brands:

NIEHOFF, WAFIOS, SIKORA, MAILLEFER, ROSENDAHL NEXTROM, BOROUGE, SAMP, PROTON, ELANTAS, ENEOS NUC, HANWHA, TOTOKU, KOS, MFL GROUP, TEIJIN ARAMID, ZUMBACH, EUROLLS, SWPG, ESTEVES, SHENG CHYEAN, PETROFER, HUNTSMAN, DSR, SMATER, SINGCHEER, HONTA, G.Y.M., HANDING, JCDOFAMA, XINGMING, GOLDEN TECHNOLOGIES , INOVANCE, DONY GROUP, LIQIANG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL, AEROSPACE NANHAI, YI TENG ELECTRIC, HUAYUAN, PANGHAO, WANMA MACROMOLECULE, TIANRONG, CGN GROUP, CABLE, ORIGINAL, PAMICA, QLPM, ATPOIMER, etc..

(*Information is updated as of August 31st, 2024. Listing is in no particular order)

Fostering new quality productive forces

Centering on digital intelligence and innovation, the expo will be a key platform to display products and services. Singcheer will introduce the SiMOM for remote collaborative manufacturing operations and an AGV logistics system tailored for the cable industry. Maillefer from Finland will showcase the latest AI panoramic scanner 2.0, while Inovance from Shenzhen will present a motorized cable extrusion solution using advanced control algorithms and the MD810 multi-drive. These digital intelligence and innovation products cover manufacturing equipment, industrial software, visual inspection and other specific businesses, empowering cable companies to transit toward intelligent manufacturing.

Leading new trends

The wire China 2024 is not just a trade platform, but a place to communicate the latest market trends and release new products and solutions. This year, there will be nearly 60 high-end technological communication events.

The annual China Wire and Cable Industry Annual Conference will have in-depth discussions on new quality productive forces and high-quality development. Participants will share opinions on new market opportunities and challenges, exchange insights on the market trends, analyze the development status of the wire and cable industry, release annual reports on the development of international and domestic cable standardization work, as well as business competitiveness analysis reports. Simultaneously, the conference will address quality and technical issues related to typical products, unveil significant common technical research accomplishments and identify challenges and hurdles in emerging technological domains within the cable industry. The event aims to inspire businesses, bolster their confidence, foster courage in confronting challenges, and contribute to enhancing the development standards of both the industry chain and the supply chain.

The themed forums for wire and cable businesses will cover industrial economics and the development of the cable industry; the role of intelligent equipment in supporting high-quality development; green and low-carbon innovations in cable materials; high-quality special materials aiding the development of new energy vehicles; efficient and energy-saving electrical equipment; cable industry resource recycling technologies and digital intelligence empowering the development of the cable manufacturing industry.

Tube China 2024: 20 years of companionship, jointly shaping the new future of the industry.

As one of leading professional expos for tubes in Asia, Tube China 2024 has a total exhibition area of 28,750 sqm. Nearly 400 brands from 13 countries and regions including Germany, Japan, South Korea, Italy, the Netherlands, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom will participate in the event. Tube China will present a high-level industry feast of intelligence and tube manufacturing for the Chinese tube industry and its upstream and downstream sectors.

This year, the expo will welcome some first-time participants including Fanuc. Industry-leading players including Fanuc, IPG, Kinkelder, Stark, Inductotherm, SINOAUDE, Halifax Fan and ENRX will bring their latest developments to the event. Enterprises such as IPG, Changen, Longxin, Huibaisheng and Huinengda will focus on showcasing innovative products and applications related to lasers and optoelectronics; optics and optical manufacturing; testing and quality control; as well as the innovative products and application solutions of infrared technology and applications.

List of some well-known participating brands:

FANUC, IPG, KINKELDER, STARK, INDUCTOTHERM, SINOAUDE, HALIFAX FAN, ENRX, HUIBAISHENG, SINOFORM, CHANGEN, HANDUK, KTM, TOYOKOHAN, TAELIM, VICTAULIC-TUWEI, TEMA, DONGAN, FIELD, AMPCO, ARES, JINYI, SONGYANG STAINLESS STEEL INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION, CHENLONG, ZHONGYONG, CHANGFENG, WAN-RUN DA , BOKENA, TUS PIPE, LONGXIN, NANYANG, CONTOR M & E, SHENGTIAN, NEW VICTOR, HUAYANG, HUILITONG, BAOFENG, JINCHUANG XINTIAN, HAIQIANWEI, FUGANG, ASCENDING, JUYI, LIWAN, VICTORY, ZHONGHAO, YOUFA, etc..

(*Information is updated as of August 31st, 2024. Listing is in no particular order)

Concurrent events, including the China International Steel Tube & Pipe Summit and the 2024 Heat Treatment Technology Seminar, will be organized during the expo to enhance communication, foster partnerships, drive technological innovation and uphold high-quality development within the industry.

A variety of activities will be organized to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the annual expo and the longstanding support from all participants of the expo.

Looking ahead, organizers of wire & Tube China will continue to promote development of the event to promote exchanges and bolster quality development of the industry.

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf Shanghai