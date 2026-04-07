Wireless Collaboration Goes AR! ASTROS by ASTROGATE Partners with Jorjin to Expand AI-Driven Application

Bringing Wireless Collaboration from Meeting Rooms to AI-Powered Immersive Experiences

TAIPEI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrogate Inc., a leading provider of wireless collaboration solutions, today announced that its ASTROS wireless conferencing system has successfully integrated with AR smart glasses developed by Jorjin Technologies. This strategic integration extends ASTROS' application beyond meeting rooms and classrooms into emerging AI and immersive environments, enabling more flexible smart workspaces and enhanced learning experiences.

ASTROS integrates with Jorjin AR smart glasses for real-time, immersive collaboration.

In modern enterprise and education environments, BYOM and BYOD have become essential collaboration models. ASTROS enables seamless wireless BYOM and BYOD experiences, allowing users to instantly share content to displays without cables or complex setup. This capability lays the foundation for next-generation applications powered by AI and augmented reality.

As AI and immersive technologies continue to evolve, the demand for more intuitive and dynamic information interaction is rapidly increasing. With the integration of Jorjin's AR smart glasses, visual content and data can now be directly overlaid into the user's field of view. Both on-site and remote participants can simultaneously access the same real-time perspective, creating a more immersive and intuitive collaboration experience.

Fong Ho, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Business at Astrogate Inc., commented:"Rooted in Taiwan's strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Astrogate is committed to making collaboration more flexible and intuitive. Through our partnership with Jorjin, ASTROS is no longer limited to meeting rooms—it now extends into AR and AI-driven application scenarios, enabling seamless information flow across devices and spaces."

Vince Hsu, Senior Vice President at Jorjin Technologies, added: "Jorjin has long been dedicated to advancing AR smart glasses and wearable technologies, with applications spanning industrial, medical, and remote collaboration sectors. By integrating with ASTROS, we significantly enhance connectivity and flexibility for AR devices in enterprise environments, delivering a more intuitive and efficient smart working experience."

Bridging Physical and Digital Worlds with AI-Assisted Real-Time Learning

In practical use cases, instructors wearing Jorjin AR smart glasses can deliver lessons while students or remote assistants view the instructor's first-person perspective in real time. Combined with AI image recognition, the system can automatically highlight key teaching materials, diagrams, or experimental steps, with analysis results synchronized across devices.

This integrated "phygital" (physical + digital) solution breaks spatial limitations of traditional classrooms and campuses. It enables AI-generated insights to flow seamlessly across devices and locations, significantly enhancing the interactivity and precision of remote learning, hybrid education, and hands-on demonstrations.

About Astrogate Inc.

Astrogate Inc. is a Taiwan-based company with over 20 years of expertise in wireless technology. The company launched its ASTROS brand in 2019, focusing on enterprise-grade wireless collaboration solutions, including wireless presentation and meeting systems.

All ASTROS products are designed and developed in Taiwan and are widely adopted across enterprise, education, and government sectors. Astrogate continues to expand its global presence while integrating AI and innovative technologies to advance smart collaboration and accelerate digital transformation.

SOURCE Astrogate Inc.