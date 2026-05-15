WIRobotics Secures Approximately KRW 100 Billion (USD 68 Million) Series B Funding

Advancing Humanoid Robotics and Physical AI

SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global robotics company WIRobotics (Co-CEOs Yeonbaek Lee and Yongjae Kim) announced that it has completed a KRW 95 billion (approximately USD 68 million) Series B funding round. The investment comes about two years after the company's KRW 13 billion Series A financing in March 2024 and reflects growing confidence in WIRobotics' next-generation robotics technologies and commercialization potential.

JB Investment led the round, joined by InterVest, Hana Ventures, Smilegate Investment, SBVA, NH Investment & Securities, Company K Partners, GU Investment, and FuturePlay.

WIRobotics has been developing its humanoid robot platform "ALLEX" based on technologies designed to understand and augment human movement. The company was recently selected for NVIDIA's "Physical AI Fellowship," recognizing its technological capabilities and global potential. Through collaborations with AWS and NVIDIA, WIRobotics is advancing next-generation Physical AI technologies while pursuing joint research and platform validation (PoC) projects with global research institutions and automotive manufacturers.

WIRobotics' humanoid development is built on real-world data and control technologies accumulated through its wearable robotics business. Over the past three years, the company has built user datasets through its wearable walking-assist robot "WIM" and developed personalized assistive technologies optimized for individual gait patterns and physical conditions.

Now in its third year of commercialization, WIM has surpassed 3,000 cumulative units sold and expanded into Europe, China, Türkiye, and Japan. Revenue grew from KRW 560 million in 2023 to KRW 1.3 billion in 2024 and KRW 2.79 billion in 2025, while Q1 2026 already exceeded the company's full-year 2024 revenue. WIM has also received CES Innovation Awards for three consecutive years, demonstrating continued global recognition for its technology and product competitiveness.

About WIRobotics

WIRobotics is a global robotics company developing wearable and humanoid robotic systems based on human movement data. Since its founding in 2021, the company has commercialized the wearable walking-assist robot "WIM" and expanded into the Physical AI domain through its humanoid robotics platform "ALLEX."

SOURCE WIRobotics