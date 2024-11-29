WITH A STRIKING NEW LOOK, TIGER® UNVEILS 'HUAT IN THE HEARTLANDS' CONTEST OFFERING $880,880 WORTH OF CASH PRIZES

Tiger® marks new era with its biggest cash giveaway, offering three grand prizes of $88,888 and ten prizes of $8,888, with the purchase Tiger® or Tiger Crystal quart bottles at select coffee shops, hawker centres and Chinese restaurants.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Beer marks an exciting new chapter with its refreshed look, reflecting progress and innovation while staying true to its roots and embracing the future.

Born on the streets of Singapore, Tiger® has deep roots in the community. To usher in this new era, the brand is rolling out the 'Huat in the Heartlands' contest, highlighting its rich heritage and bringing festive cheer to the neighbourhoods. This is a nod to Tiger's role as a local icon and a celebration of the connections in familiar places—coffee shops and hawker centres—that are an integral part of Singapore's culture.

Starting 25 November 2024, look out for $880,880 worth of hidden cash prizes under the caps of Tiger® and Tiger Crystal quart bottles—your chance to win is just a drink away.

Celebrating A New Era of Tiger Beer

In 1965, Tiger® marked Singapore's independence by launching the nation's first canned beer. Today, its vibrant new visual identity paves the way for a bold future while serving as a reminder that nearly a century on, there is still something fresh brewing at Tiger®.

"This brand evolution reflects our efforts to better connect with Singaporeans in more meaningful ways, while strengthening Tiger's position as a beloved fearless icon of our local culture," said Gerald Yeo, Marketing Director, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore. "With the Huat in the Heartlands contest, we look forward to celebrating the spirit of progress driven by the collective strength and courage that binds Singaporeans together, one neighbourhood at a time."

Join in Tiger Beer's Huat in the Heartlands

Tiger® is offering its biggest prizes ever—three grand prizes of $88,888 and ten prizes of $8,888—hidden under the caps of Tiger® and Tiger Crystal quart bottles at select coffee shops, hawker centres, and Chinese restaurants. This is your chance to discover what's been brewing in the heartlands—an exciting contest brings Singaporeans together in the places they feel most at home, with the added excitement of discovery and the joy of shared moments with friends and family.



That's not all! Once the grand prizes of $88,888 and ten prizes of $8,888 are uncovered, Tiger® will throw a lively community celebration at the winning outlet, and everyone is invited to join in the fun. More details will be shared once the prizes have been found.

More chances to Huat with Tiger® this Lunar New Year

Keeping the festivities going into the new year with even more chances to 'huat' this Lunar New Year. Tiger® is bringing excitement to the heartlands with a series of high-energy roadshows.

From 27 December till 25 January, these neighbourhood roadshows will bring festive cheer through a range of interactive activities. Join the Lucky Plinko game and win up to $50,000 worth of prizes, amongst other surprises, with every 2 Tiger or Tiger Crystal quart bottles purchased. Plus, get an extra taste of star power, featuring local celebrities like popular Getai artiste Lee Pei Fen and acclaimed Singaporean comedian and host Patricia Mok, who will be fronting the celebrations and bringing their own energy to selected roadshows!

The series reinforces Tiger's commitment to creating refreshing experiences for Singapore while celebrating the unique charm of local neighbourhoods and the shared pride of our communities.

Please refer to the appendix for where you can experience the fun and be part of the celebration in your neighborhood.

Follow us on @tigerbeersg for the latest updates, and to find out where the next big celebration is happening. From now till early February, Tiger Beer will be bringing even more chances to win, plus other activities and surprises.

To learn more about Tiger Beer's bold new chapter and how you can be part of this exciting journey, visit https://www.drinkies.sg/brands/tigercny25.

About Tiger®

Tiger® was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger® is the number one international premium beer from Asia and is available in more than 60 markets across the globe. Defying the odds to create the ultimate brew, a perfect balance between bold and refreshing, Tiger® has been uncaging new ways to take refreshment to the next level and make the impossible possible for decades. Tiger® believes that there is a tiger inside each of us, a version of ourselves that knows no limits to what is possible. However, we often succumb to the status quo because, unlike a tiger, we fear failure.

For more information, please visit www.tigerbeer.com.

APPENDIX TIGER LUNAR NEW YEAR ROADSHOWS SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION ADDRESS 27 December 2024 101 Taman Jurong 101 Yung Sheng Rd S618497 28 December 2024 Fufa 7 Eunos 7 Eunos Crescent #01-2665 S400007 3 January 2025 S11 AMK 711 AMK Ave 8 #01-3501 S560711 4 January 2025 Balestier Market 411 Balestier Road S329930 10 January 2025 Kopitiam Square 10 Sengkang Sq S544829 11 January 2025 Jurong West Food House Pte Ltd 651 Jurong West St 61 #01-02 S640651 17 January 2025 Happy Seafood 1 Lor 23 Geylang S388352 18 January 2025 Kim San Leng (Yishun) 417 Yishun Ave 11 #01-351 S760417 24 January 2025 Yung Sheng Beverage 90 BL 90 Boon Lay Pl S649884 25 January 2025 153 Brew Cafe 153 Tyrwhitt Rd S207567

SOURCE Tiger