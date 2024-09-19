With "Full Power" Energy Ensuring a Vibrant Travel Season

RIZHAO, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the colorful summer, the peak of the tourist season, visitors from all directions flock to experience the beauty of Rizhao. When traveling, the most important aspect is having a pleasant experience in all aspects—clothing, food, accommodation, transportation, and entertainment. Such enhanced experiences are inseparable from the stable and reliable supply of electricity.

Each tourist season, when electricity demand spikes, poses a significant challenge for our company. To ensure a reliable power supply in coastal tourist areas during the peak summer season and provide citizens and tourists with a splendid and comfortable living environment, State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company has taken several measures. These include proactive upgrades and renovations of power lines, continuous technical inspections, emergency response planning, and tailored power guarantee plans for each village guesthouse, thereby safeguarding the tourist attractions with "full power" during the busy season.

Dedicated Services for Green Travel: "Recharge for the Journey"

On August 17th, at the Sunshine Garden New Energy Vehicle Charging Station, two employees from State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company were inspecting the charging stations with infrared thermometers to check for any anomalies in the equipment.

"Such inspections are conducted periodically. Even before the tourist season starts, we have already completed several rounds of checks to ensure that the charging facilities operate flawlessly during the peak season," said Wang Jian, an employee at the company. To date, comprehensive inspections have been carried out on six charging stations in the coastal tourist area, eliminating 15 potential risks and significantly improving both the charging service and power supply quality.

To meet the charging demands of tourists during peak travel times, State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company adheres to the principle of "synchronized vehicle and charger deployment, strategic layout, intelligent efficiency, and strong guarantees." They facilitate the green channel for charging facilities, accelerate the construction of charging infrastructure, and promote coordinated development between vehicles, chargers, and the power network. Charging stations are now available at key urban attractions and commercial centers such as Wanpingkou Scenic Area, Sunshine Coast, Forest Park, Wanda Plaza, and Vientiane City, extending the "10-minute charging circle" and providing efficient and swift charging services to citizens and tourists.

"Finding out that the electric charge was low and seeing a charging station at Wanda Plaza where we planned to go was incredibly convenient. We were able to recharge the car during a meal break; it's truly convenient," said Mr. Wu, a tourist from Henan, expressing no range anxiety during his visit to Rizhao, thanks to the readily available charging stations shown on the map.

Before the tourist season, State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company has already operationalized 32 public charging stations and over 230 direct current (DC) charging piles, along with more than 4500 individual alternating current (AC) charging piles, fully ensuring the charging needs of tourists for a safer and more comfortable green travel experience.

Lean Operations to Win the Power Supply Protection Battle

"Phase A 42.5 degrees, Phase B 38.9 degrees, Phase C 43.2 degrees..." On August 17th, inside the distribution room of Qiao Jiadunzi Tourist Town, two specialized service team members from State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company were conducting infrared thermographic inspections on the transformer input cabinets, checking for overheating in line clamps and cable joints.

During the peak tourist season, State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company employs a human-technical joint defense strategy, excelling in operations to eliminate hidden dangers. Utilizing comprehensive electrified monitoring techniques such as drone discharge detection and infrared thermography, the company has conducted 1622 person-times of uninterrupted inspections, covering all areas. Weekly inspections of each pole and substation area are carried out, focusing on heavily overloaded lines, substations, and crucial infrastructure in key scenic areas and hotels. Live-line maintenance has rectified 28 deficiencies, and 15 notices of potential hazards were issued to customers with assistance provided for rectifications.

State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company leverages digital intelligence for efficient coordination in power supply assurance. It assigns personnel to monitor distribution line load in real-time, optimally reallocates loads on heavily burdened lines, and effectively redistributes loads in tourist areas. Twelve lines, including the Tai Line and Dong Town Line, are under special load surveillance, with immediate measures such as phase adjustment, load shedding, and substation capacity enhancement being applied in cases of severe overload.

Moreover, collaborative efforts across specialties have developed emergency response plans for 10 kV line faults, substation faults, low voltage faults, and internal customer faults in the coastal tourist areas. The company adopts a differentiated "day + night" standby assurance strategy based on varying load demands at different times, adhering to the principle of "better safe than sorry."

"We've turned the tourism off-season into a golden period for transformation. Since initiating the coastal tourist area power supply fortification campaign in February last year, we have upgraded 23 lines with a tailored strategy for each. This year, based on last year's work, we completed power upgrades in Zhangjiatai and Dachenjiacun, adding two new lines to further ensure power supply in the coastal tourist areas," introduced Wang Zhaolong, the distribution specialist at State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company.

Close to Customers, Weaving a Comprehensive Power Supply Service Network"Hello, summer is the peak phase for electricity usage, and electrical safety is very important. Here is a detailed guide on safe electricity usage for your review." Recently, specialized service team members from State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company have been engaging directly with businesses and tourists in Qiao Jiadunzi Tourist Town, promoting electrical safety knowledge up close.

"The power supply this summer has been very stable, with no outages, and your service is commendable," said Liu Shaopeng, who runs a guesthouse in Qiao Jiadunzi Tourist Town, as he browsed through the electricity usage guide.

During the peak tourist season, State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company collaborated with various entities such as tourist attractions, coastal guesthouses, hotels, and supermarkets to identify 73 potential electrical hazards. The company developed emergency plans and conducted drills, advising users on load forecasting. Each week, the company visits two cultural villages and one tourist town to conduct "one-on-one" and "door-to-door" electrical inspections and service outreach activities. These efforts aim to understand the power needs of customers and tourists, devise tailored power assurance plans for each village, and build a safety net for electricity usage. "Considering the high electricity demand in guesthouse villages, we specifically expanded the capacity of transformers and lines for these users to ensure stable power supply during the high season," explained Li Bin from State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company.

Additionally, State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company has held seven joint consultations on power supply services with Wolongshan Street Office and coastal tourism villages. Leveraging government grid management resources, the company conducted 15 activities related to customer record management, electricity service safety, and policy outreach, effectively narrowing the gap with customers.

By focusing on electrical safety and proactively managing supply, the company aims to win the battle for power protection and weave a comprehensive service network. Providing tourists with safer, more reliable, and high-quality electrical services has always been the goal and direction of State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company. Moving forward, the company will continue to uphold its mission of "Electricity for the People," intensify inspections, enhance the electricity business environment, and improve service levels. With "full power," State Grid Rizhao aims to bring new vitality to the Rizhao coastal tourism experience.

SOURCE State Grid Rizhao Power Supply Company