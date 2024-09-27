With its diverse and distinctive crafts, Taitung once again brings a surprising and captivating image to the people of Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taitung County Government, under the theme of "Ripples of the Pacific" is leading a group of local Taitung craftsmen to exhibit again at the 2024 FIND Design Fair Asia. The exhibition will feature five representative artists and six works from international resident artists, all of them are highlighting Taitung's unique Austronesian cultural crafts. The opening music performance will be held on the afternoon of the first day of the exhibition (26th) at the Taitung booth. The event will feature a performance by Anu (Ku Cheng-Chun), the lead singer of Bisalzu Music group, offering a rich Austronesian musical experience.

2024 Ripples of the Pacific

Taitung, with its diverse and uniquely crafted products, once again presents a surprising and captivating image of Taitung to the people of Singapore. It is hoped that international visitors will also experience and explore the cultural charm and creative essence of Taitung. The exhibition also features an online gallery(https://reurl.cc/E6QlGm). Welcome everyone to visit and explore the beautiful craftsmanship on display.

The Magistrate of Taitung County, April Yao stated "Taitung, a city of Austronesian culture located in southeastern Taiwan, boasts a rich diversity of ethnic cultures and a unique artistic landscape. For many years, we have actively promoted a slow economy and innovation in Austronesian culture, showcasing Taitung's unique cultural essence on the international stage. Through ongoing international exchanges and craft residency programs, we hope to deepen cultural sharing between islands. This year, we are once again participating in the FIND – Design Fair Asia in Singapore, aiming to use this international platform to foster dialogue with the world through the theme of Austronesian culture. We also invite those who cannot attend in person to enjoy the exhibition online, allowing the charm of Austronesian culture to reach a broader audience. Art Ripples Project Office had the honor of interviewing the Magistrate of Taitung County, April Yao, to gain insight into this great city through her eyes and mind.

This exhibition features five representative artisans from Taitung, including Cottonhemp, Abus Bunun Traditional Weaving Workshop, Jiao, Chen Shu-Yen, and Kuciling Katatepan(Kao Hsien-Ting). Their works span a variety of mediums, such as textiles, glass, bark cloth, and intricate wood carving. JIAO Cheng, Chu-Hsuan shares: I am honored to be one of the representatives from Taitung traveling to Singapore for the exhibition. Glass beads are symbols of status and precious ornaments among the Paiwan people, with patterns rich in blessings. Through this exhibition, I hope to pass on these blessings to everyone who visits.

The exhibition will also include local Taitung artisans Chang Chia-Hui, Wang Yu-Ching, and Su Yu-Ting, along with three international residency artisans from Thailand, Singapore, and Tonga, showcasing works in bark crafts, mixed media, ceramics, and metalwork. The exhibition will open at 10:00 AM on September 26 at the Marina Bay Sands Exhibition Centre in Singapore, Hall F - 1E20, and will run for three days. Those interested in Pacific cultural crafts are invited to take this opportunity to visit and engage in exchange.

To offer a more convenient exhibition experience, The exhibition also features an online gallery (https://reurl.cc/E6QlGm), unrestricted by time and space. The online exhibition will open simultaneously with the physical event, from September 26 to October 31. Welcome everyone to enjoy the showcased works online and share in the beauty of Taitung crafts.

Exhibition information

Date: 26 to 28 of September, 2024

Time: 26 and 27 Sep. 10:00-18:00, 28 Sep. 10:00-17:00

Location: FIND－DESIGN FAIR ASIA / Hall F – 1E20

LEVEL B2, MARINA BAY SANDS SINGAPORE

/ Hall F – 1E20 LEVEL B2, MARINA BAY SANDS Opening ceremony: 2pm, 26 of September

Website: https://www.ttart-ripple.tw/

Facebook: https://reurl.cc/y6E6NO

