With vehicle sales and production now both exceeding 30 million units, how has China's automotive industry grown sixfold in the last 20 years?

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2001, China joined the World Trade Organisation to facilitate international trade and economic globalisation. This membership expanded opportunities for the automotive industry by enhancing imports and exports, as well as enabled a stronger exchange of technology and information. The country's influence in the automotive market proliferated; in 2004, the annual production and sales of automobiles both exceeded 5 million units[1].

The industry had, therefore, entered a phase marked by stability and high-quality advancement, with China's share of global vehicle production jumping from 8.1 to 23.5 percent between 2004 and 2010[2]. And so, less than a decade after joining the WTO, China overtook the US to become the world's top automaker[3].

The government also doubled down on its commitment to promoting the sale of new energy vehicles through a comprehensive, structured strategy. The aim was to advance the entire ecosystem of smart road systems, car connectivity and smart driving technologies. More recently, this progression has expanded to 5G applications, autonomous driving, battery charging and swapping, all of which are synonymous with the evolution of new energy vehicles. These efforts have further positioned the automotive sector as a key pillar of the country's economic growth, as well as a global leader in industry development.

This strategic focus in the market contributed to a significant increase in new energy vehicle sales, which rose from approximately 75,000 units in 2014[4] to 9.495 million units in 2023[5], highlighting the nation's rapid adoption of alternative propulsion systems. Most recently, in 2024, domestic new energy vehicle sales surpassed those of fuel-powered vehicles for the first time in July and August[6]. The country also exported 1.397 million units from January to August, which represents a year-on-year increase of 20.9 percent. Top ten countries include Belgium, Brazil, the UK, Thailand, the Philippines, Mexico, India, Australia, the UAE, and Germany (in descending order)[7].

Thus, the recent development and global impact of innovation within China's automotive market cannot be understated. The country's cutting-edge new energy vehicle sector is thriving, currently capturing 60 percent of the worldwide market share. Therefore, with more Chinese new energy vehicles on roads around the world, trade fairs like Automechanika Shanghai are essential gateways for information exchange, knowledge sharing, and creating opportunities for collaboration between local and international players in the evolving supply chain.

The first edition of Automechanika Shanghai launched in 2004, hosting 235 exhibitors across 10,000 sqm of space. In line with the Chinese automotive market, the fair has grown its internationalism to become one of the most influential events in the global trade fair calendar, with this 2024 edition (2 – 5 December) hosting 6,500 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions across 350,000 sqm of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Moving in lockstep with the global automotive landscape, the show's focus has also shifted from internal combustion engines to include the development of new energy vehicles, with the theme of innovation and transformation driving a sustainable future. Given that approximately a third of the exhibitors feature related products, the exhibition is an ideal platform to gain valuable insights into these latest advancements propelling the future of mobility and automotive development.

In this regard, the debuting New Energy & Connectivity sector in Hall 5.1 displays cutting-edge technologies, focusing on areas like AI, advancements in energy technology, and sustainable practices. In tandem, over 80 conferences and forums shall explore these solutions and trends in real-life applications.

About Automechanika Shanghai

This year, exhibitors will present their latest advancements driving mobility and environmental protection forward. This includes upgrades to traditional solutions to reflect their continued relevance and strong presence in the market. Product categories include parts, components, electrics, electronics, new energy, connectivity, customising, accessories, repair, maintenance, diagnostics, body and paint, tyres, wheels, remanufacturing, supply chain management, and digital solutions, to name a few.

Autel, BASF, Black Sesame, BOP, BorgWarner, Bosch, Bright, CALB, Continental, Dana, EAE, Faway, FAWER, Forvia Hella, Goodyear, HASCO Powertrain Components, HESAI, Hitachi Astemo, Horizon Robotics, Launch, New SORL, Niterra, Qisheng Powertrain, Sanhua Automotive, SDS, Shedrive, Total Lubricants, TUNAP, Tuopu, YAKIMA, ZC Rubber, and ZF, are amongst some leading industry names joining the event.

Automechanika Shanghai originates from Messe Frankfurt's leading trade fair brand in the Mobility & Logistics cluster. Its portfolio holds an extensive network across 14 Automechanika events in the same number of countries and regions around the world. The show is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint).

Travelling to Automechanika Shanghai

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) connects to the Hongqiao Transportation Hub and is close to Hongqiao Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station (Metro Line 2).

All participants must register using the information contained in their personal identification document. Please bring this original identification document to the show to redeem your onsite badge.

