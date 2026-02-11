Witsbb Joins Hands with Multiple Parties to Launch New Standard in Nutrition Free from Common Allergens, Scientifically Safeguarding the Health of Allergy-Prone Infants

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of allergy-prone infants continues to climb globally, how to provide them with safe, nutritious, and reliable dietary support has become a pressing public health issue. Recently, at the "Scientific Care, Shared Growth" public welfare advocacy event and the consensus conference on the "Technical requirements for nutritional formula foods free from common allergens," Witsbb, as a public welfare supporter, demonstrated its commitment to promoting standardized industry development and reflected the brand's professional dedication that goes beyond commercial interests.

The meeting was hosted by China Quality Supervision Magazine, co-organized by the HSIPA, and received public welfare support from Tmall Global and Witsbb. Bringing together multiple stakeholders, the conference aimed to launch a group standard and establish a dialogue platform for advancing scientific awareness of allergy parenting and promoting industry standardization.

As a brand dedicated to the field of allergy-aware parenting, Sid, the Brand Director of Witsbb, shared the brand's practices and explorations. Ensuring the dietary safety of allergy-prone infants is the bottom line, as even trace cross-contamination can pose risks. To this end, Witsbb has established a comprehensive end-to-end safety system covering "source-production-testing-delivery." From raw material screening and pharmaceutical-grade production environments to over 100 allergen-free tests on finished products, the brand drives advancements in industry processes and standards through safety.

The brand's "Allergen-Free 100+" transparent list not only avoids the eight common allergens but also proactively excludes over 100 potential allergenic substances. By implementing end-to-end allergen control, it reflects a deep understanding of the anxieties faced by families with allergy-prone children and demonstrates the brand's strong sense of responsibility.

Witsbb has also actively participated in the co-development of the group standard "Technical requirements for nutritional formula foods free from common allergens" Sid emphasized that the value of a group standard lies not in proving who is "better," but in helping the industry clarify the boundaries of management and communication, thereby guiding its development in a more focused and systematic manner. The brand hopes to work with all stakeholders to build consensus and define clear boundaries.

As exemplified by brands like Witsbb, which are grounded in science and driven by care, commercial value and social responsibility are resonating in harmony on the path to addressing public health challenges and providing meaningful support to vulnerable groups.

SOURCE Witsbb