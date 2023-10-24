W.Media Thailand Cloud & Data Center Convention 2023 Returns with a Bang!

BANGKOK, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the resounding success of the previous editions, the Thailand Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2023 is all set to return on November 16th at the prestigious Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. This year, the convention promises to deliver an unparalleled experience, bringing together global industry experts and domestic leaders in the data center arena.

Explosive Growth in Thailand's Data Center Market

Thailand's data center market is set to skyrocket, with a projected CAGR of 9.79% from 2022 to 2028. This surge is driven by enhanced connectivity, cloud adoption, and the rise of Big Data & IoT technologies. Global heavyweights like OneAsia Network, Telehouse, Bridge Data Centers, and Chindata Group, alongside tech giants Amazon Web Services and Google, are funneling significant investments into Thailand. AIS, Singtel, and Gulf Energy are teaming up to construct data centers nationwide, slated for completion by 2023.

Emerging Trends in Data Center Services

Cloud-based services are fuelling the demand for retail and wholesale colocation services. Retail colocation appeals to small-scale firms, while local governments, travel and tourism, the BFSI sector, and hospitals opt for wholesale colocation. Hyperscale solutions are preferred by content providers, cloud operators, leading e-commerce firms, public sector agencies, and banks. Expect prominent players like Vantage Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Princeton Digital Group, and others to enter Thailand's data center market soon. As 5G networks roll out, they will catalyze the digital economy, driving high-bandwidth networking infrastructure demand. Keep an eye on the rise of Software Defined Networking (SDN), particularly in smart city initiatives.

Why Choose Thailand for Data Centers and Cloud Services?

Thailand's strategic location in the heart of ASEAN, with ASEAN poised to become the world's fourth-largest economy, makes it a prime destination for data centers and cloud services. Its strong economy, high internet penetration, and readiness to embrace digital technologies further enhance its appeal. During the digital pandemic outbreak, Thailand's quick response and internet infrastructure became critical in the fight against COVID-19, resulting in increased demand for data center space. By 2024, the Data Center Market Sector in ASEAN is projected to be worth up to USD 5.4 billion.

The Thai Government's commitment to the digital economy, with the aim of becoming "ASEAN's Digital Hub," is underscored by the country's impressive internet infrastructure, featuring international internet gateways, internet exchange points, and a multitude of Internet Service Providers. Thailand's strong connectivity, coupled with its submarine cable network and 5G adoption, is set to propel it from an emerging Cloud & Data Center Market to a pivotal player in Asia.

A Not-to-Be-Missed Event

Under the theme "What's the Enterprise and MNC take on Cloud and Colo?", the Thailand Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2023 promises to deliver insights into the latest challenges, innovations, and future growth of the industry. Attendees can expect keynote speeches and panel discussions featuring over 20 esteemed domestic and international speakers. The event will also showcase cutting-edge products and technology through exhibition booths and tech talk sessions.

With over 1200 delegates expected to attend, including C-suite executives, managers, directors, and senior IT professionals from leading organizations and government associations, the event is scheduled for Thursday, November 16th.

Join Us for Thailand's Digital Transformation

About W.Media:

W.Media is a leading technology events, media, and marketing solutions company that connects the world's leading professionals to inspire technology, drive business innovation, and enrich the technical community. With headquarters in Singapore, W.Media's portfolio includes Cloud & Datacenter Conventions across Southeast Asia. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

