Wonderers, New Title from Smilegate, to Launch on January 8th in 4 Asia-Pacific Countries

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate will be releasing its new action-adventure game, Wonderers: Eternal World, in 4 countries—the Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore—across the Asia-Pacific region.

Wonderers is a casual action battle game developed by NGELGAMES, the developers behind titles acclaimed both domestically and abroad such as Hero Cantare and Tower of God: Great Journey. The publishing will be handled by Smilegate, a company known for its globally famous titles such as Crossfire, Epic Seven, and Lost Ark.

Wonderers is a casual battle action game available on both Mobile and PC. In Wonderers, players participate in real-time 4v4 matches to cooperate with friends or compete against other players. In the process of collecting and battling over gold generated on the map, players can experience the intricacies of strategy. A fierce battle of wits unfolds as players must decide between quickly spending their gold to secure their lead, or using it to power up their characters. Skills of 5 different elements, such as fire, water, wind, earth, and lightning, provide additional variety and bring fresh enjoyment to each battle.

The game also allows players to employ creative tactics such as using environmental objects to disguise themselves, or pushing opponents off of cliffs. A separate, single-player roguelike game mode further provides players with a diverse and engaging gaming experience.

For more information on Wonderers, please visit the official Global Website.(https://wonderers.game.onstove.com)

