Wonderers, New Title from Smilegate, to Launch on the 8th of the Upcoming Month in 4 Asia-Pacific Countries

Coming to the Philippines , Malaysia , Singapore , and Australia on January 8th of next year

Casual battle action game with strategic battles and creative tactics

Anticipated collaboration between tried-and-tested developer and Smilegate, the publisher behind Crossfire's success

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate announced that it will release Wonderers: Eternal World, its new action-adventure game, in 4 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

The release will take place in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and is scheduled for January 8th (Monday). Downloads will be available via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The PC version will be provided through the official global website.

Wonderers is a casual action battle game developed by NGELGAMES, the developers behind titles acclaimed both domestically and abroad such as Hero Cantare and Tower of God: Great Journey.

In Wonderers, players participate in real-time 4v4 matches to cooperate with friends or compete against other players. In the process of collecting and competing for gold generated on the map, players can experience the intricacies of strategy. A fierce battle of wits unfolds as players must decide between quickly spending their gold to secure their lead or using it to power up their characters. Skills of 5 different elements, such as fire, water, wind, earth, and lightning, provide additional variety and bring fresh entertainment to each battle.

Players can also employ creative tactics such as using environmental objects to disguise themselves or pushing opponents off cliffs. A separate single-player rogue like mode encourages players to have a diverse and plentiful gaming experience.

Smilegate will provide services for Wonderers. Smilegate has a rich history of developing and publishing video games, and has successfully developed and provides services for games such as Crossfire, the FPS played by more than a billion players across the globe; Lost Ark, which set the second highest all-time record for concurrent players on Steam, the world's largest video game digital distribution service; and Epic Seven.

Wonderers is currently undergoing pre-registration through its official global website, Google Play, and the Apple App Store in countries where it is scheduled to launch. Players who pre-register will receive up to $30's worth of rewards, such as costumes, dyes, and crystals. For more information on Wonderers, please visit the official Global Website. (https://wonderers.game.onstove.com)

