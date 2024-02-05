Wonderful Indonesia is Back to Meet All Indian Wanderlusters

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (MoTCE) is coming back to greet India through their participation in Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) on 8-10 February 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The pavilion, at Hall 2 Booth K100, features the magnificent Borobudur temple, Prambanan temple, and traditional Javanese decorations. Complementing the pavilions is the "Keep the Wonder" theme as Indonesia's consistency to promote the wonders of 5 Super Priority Destinations.

Invitation for all Indian travellers to experience an "Indonesian Miniature" through the Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion at OTM 2024

The pavilion will present 25 respective Indonesian travel and hospitality companies comprising travel agents/tour operators, DMC, hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions. Marriott Indonesia and Atlas Beach Club will participate as well as official partners of the "Wonderful Indonesia" pavilion.

India is one of the potential markets for Indonesia. The number of Indian travellers visiting Indonesia reached 606.439 in 2023, with a growth of 125.8% from the previous year. India ranks 6th as the highest number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia and 2nd in Bali in 2023.

Promoting green tourism in Indonesia will be one of the highlighted programs in 2024. The MoTCE also collaborates with the Indonesian creative industry Dus Duk Duk in the construction of focal point decorations with environment-friendly materials. Decorations such as Borobudur temple stupa, Prambanan temple gate, and Javanese Gunungan are made of 100% recycled cardboard to show commitment in promoting sustainable tourism.

Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing of the MoTCE, said Indonesia, especially Bali, has become top of mind for Indian tourists for the family, honeymoon, wedding, MICE and luxury segments. So, apart from that, the MoTCE is promoting other wonderful Indonesian destinations to Indian travellers and offering these destinations as filming locations for the Indian film industry.

"We know that the Indian film industry is huge, and Indonesia has various destinations with beautiful landscapes and unique cultures that will be very interesting to display for the Indian film audience. We have recently launched a filming location ecosystem platform called the Indonesia Film Facilitation (IFFa) www.iffa.id , as convenient access for international filmmakers to various beautiful film locations in Indonesia. Promoting destinations through film can introduce more Indonesian tourism destinations and encourage more Indian travellers to visit Indonesia."

For more information on Wonderful Indonesia at OTM 2024, visit https://www.indonesia.travel/gb/en/outbound-travel-mart.

SOURCE Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Republic Indonesia