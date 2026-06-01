WONDERFUL INDONESIA SHOWCASES "GO BEYOND ORDINARY" TOURISM PROMOTION AT SITF 2026 IN SEOUL

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia is set to strengthen its tourism promotion efforts in South Korea through its participation in the 41st Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF) 2026, taking place at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul. Under the national tourism branding "Wonderful Indonesia," the Ministry of Tourism Indonesia will showcase the country's diverse tourism destinations and hospitality industry to the Korean travel market while introducing its latest tourism campaign, "Go Beyond Ordinary."

The "Go Beyond Ordinary" campaign reflects Indonesia's commitment to offering travelers immersive, high-quality, and unique travel experiences beyond conventional tourism. Through this initiative, Indonesia encourages international tourists to explore not only world-renowned destinations such as Bali, but also emerging destinations across the archipelago.

As part of the Indonesian Pavilion, the Ministry of Tourism Indonesia will bring eight tourism industry representatives from various regions in Indonesia, highlighting sustainable tourism, luxury hospitality, marine tourism, and premium travel experiences.

Participating companies include Lombok-based travel operator Nara Shin Jaya and Bali's DMC White Tiger Bali, both promoting customized travel packages for international travelers. From the hospitality sector, Batam View Beach Resort and Menjaga Bay Resort in Flores will showcase resort and eco-tourism experiences aimed at Korean tourists seeking tropical destinations.

Indonesia's culinary and lifestyle sector will also be represented by Ismaya Group, one of Indonesia's leading restaurant and lifestyle companies known for modern Indonesian dining experiences. Meanwhile, Grand Luley Hotel and Marketing Highland from Manado will promote North Sulawesi as a leading marine tourism and diving destination.

Completing the delegation is Tugu Hotel and Restaurant, a hospitality brand recognized for Indonesian heritage, art, and luxury accommodation experiences.

In addition to tourism promotion activities, the Indonesian Pavilion will feature Indonesian baristas serving authentic Indonesian coffee throughout the exhibition. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a variety of coffee selections representing Indonesia's internationally recognized coffee-producing regions.

The pavilion will also host business-to-business meetings, tourism product presentations, and networking sessions with Korean travel agencies and tourism stakeholders. Visitors can explore featured destinations, discover travel packages tailored to Korean travelers, and receive exclusive Wonderful Indonesia souvenirs during their visit.

Indonesia's participation in SITF 2026 aims to strengthen tourism partnerships with Korea and further position Indonesia as one of Asia's leading travel destinations.

SOURCE Ministry of Tourism Indonesia