Wondershare to Participate in INTI 2025, Empowering Southeast Asia's Digital Growth with AI Creative Software Solutions

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital economies, Indonesia is rapidly advancing its vision to become a "Digital Nation" by 2035. Artificial intelligence lies at the heart of this transformation, with the country's AI market projected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2025 to $10.88 billion by 2030, guided by the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (2020–2045) to enhance innovation and productivity across key industries. To accelerate this momentum, Indonesia Technology & Innovation (INTI) 2025 has been established as Indonesia's leading tech and innovation show, covering AI, cybersecurity, startups, and other emerging industries, while serving as a platform to showcase technologies, foster collaboration, and advance digital transformation.

Wondershare, a global leader in creative and productivity software, announces its participation in the event, taking place at the Jakarta International Expo from October 28–30, 2025. Under the theme "More AI, More Efficiency," visitors can find Wondershare at Hall A, Booth A3-47B, where the company will highlight its latest AI-powered solutions designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and drive digital innovation across industries.

At INTI 2025, Wondershare will present five flagship products:

ToMoviee AI – all-in-one AI creation platform integrating video, image, and audio creation, equipping users with authentic visuals and sound, with precision control including professional-grade camera movements.

– all-in-one AI creation platform integrating video, image, and audio creation, equipping users with authentic visuals and sound, with precision control including professional-grade camera movements. Wondershare Filmora – leading video creativity software with advanced AI features boosting content generation and editing and over 2.3 million creative assets.

– leading video creativity software with advanced AI features boosting content generation and editing and over 2.3 million creative assets. Wondershare PDFelement – One-stop PDF solution powered by AI, providing fast, affordable, and easy way to edit, convert, sign PDFs, and more.

– One-stop PDF solution powered by AI, providing fast, affordable, and easy way to edit, convert, sign PDFs, and more. Wondershare EdrawMax – professional diagramming and visualization software offering 100,000+ designed templates and 17,500+ drawing symbols, supporting 280+ business diagram types.

– professional diagramming and visualization software offering 100,000+ designed templates and 17,500+ drawing symbols, supporting 280+ business diagram types. Wondershare Dr.Fone – comprehensive mobile solution for data recovery, data backup, system repair, file transfer, device management, and more.

Visitors to the booth can expect live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and expert consultations, gaining first-hand insights into how AI-powered solutions can transform video production, document management, and graphic design. Wondershare will also showcase how its technologies scale seamlessly from startups to large enterprises, enabling organizations to optimize operations and improve efficiency.

"Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions for digital adoption, and Indonesia stands at the forefront of this momentum," said Rocky, Global Head of Government and Enterprise Business. "Through INTI 2025, we aim to collaborate with local and regional partners to advance AI-driven innovation."

Wondershare's innovative AI-powered solutions have been widely adopted across key industries, including energy, finance, logistics, IT, aerospace, and education. Trusted by over 1 million innovative companies worldwide, these solutions demonstrate Wondershare's ability to empower organizations with scalable, intelligent tools that enhance productivity, optimize workflows, and accelerate digital transformation.

As the largest B2B technology and innovation event in Indonesia, INTI 2025 will convene 30,000+ trade buyers, 1,200+ exhibitors, 450 speakers, and delegates from 18 countries. The event serves as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations, fostering collaboration, and inspiring the future of AI adoption worldwide.

About Wondershare:

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

