Wondershare's EdrawMax and MobileTrans Win Gold Stevie® Awards for Productivity Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creativity and productivity software solutions, is proud to announce that two of its flagship products, EdrawMax and MobileTrans, have been named Gold Stevie® Awards in the 13th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. EdrawMax received the Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Productivity Apps, while MobileTrans earned the Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Cybersecurity & Privacy – Computer Industries, highlighting Wondershare's continued commitment to advancing intelligent software solutions that simplify digital workflows while helping users work more efficiently and securely.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 24 years.

Wondershare EdrawMax is an all-in-one diagramming and visual collaboration platform designed to help users transform complex ideas into clear, professional diagrams. The latest EdrawMax V15 release introduces an AI-powered Draw Agent that allows users to generate, edit, and refine diagrams through natural language interaction, making visual communication faster and more accessible for professionals, educators, and teams.

Complementing this innovation in productivity, Wondershare MobileTrans focuses on secure and seamless data management across devices. The platform enables users to securely transfer contacts, photos, videos, messages, and other personal files between smartphones and operating systems with improved speed and reliability, helping users maintain control over their data in an increasingly interconnected digital environment.

"The recognition reflect our strategic focus on building a more intuitive and secure digital ecosystem," said Vic, Head of Brand at Wondershare. "In the current era of AI industrialization, innovation is no longer just about feature sets—it is about how seamlessly technology integrates into the user's workflow while maintaining absolute trust. These honors validate our efforts to empower global users with tools that are as secure as they are intelligent."

Wondershare remains at the forefront of the AI transition, continuously integrating industry-leading generative models into its product matrix. By aligning advanced technical capabilities with user-centric design, Wondershare is committed to accelerating digital transformation for individuals and enterprises worldwide.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified," Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax and EdrawMind for diagramming and visual collaboration. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

