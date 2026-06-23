WONTECH ASIA, THAILAND, Korean aesthetics leader, tops THB1bn revenue, up 39% with 40%+ RF market share; WAVE BANGKOK 2026 to spotlight Thailand's medical potential globally

BANGKOK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's beauty market, particularly the plastic surgery and aesthetic sector, was valued at approximately 75 billion baht in 2025. According to data from the TTB Economic Analysis Center (ttb analytics), the market expanded by more than 2.7% over the past year compared to the previous year. Although the growth rate slowed from 4% to 2.7% due to a decline in spending among women of working age as their purchasing power nears saturation, the figures show that other consumer groups are increasingly opting for aesthetic clinic services, especially the male customer segment. This group has shown clear growth and is predicted to achieve an average growth rate of over 5.6% from 2024 to 2032.

Mr. Isaac Jang, General Manager, and Miss Rattama Kamthoncharoen, Business Director of WONTECH ASIA Co., Ltd.

Furthermore, the data indicates that consumers aged 50 and older are emerging as a potential market. With greater financial stability than other groups, their spending per person is up to twice that of younger consumers, particularly among mature women who prioritize slowing the aging process. This demographic is projected to become a key target for the aesthetic market in the future.

This upward growth trend aligns with the direction of the medical aesthetics market. 'WONTECH ASIA, THAILAND', a South Korean specialist in aesthetic lasers and facial skin tightening, states that the Thai market is experiencing clear and continuous growth. This is particularly true for facial contouring and wrinkle treatments without major surgery. Consumers prioritize natural results, minimal recovery time, and strict safety standards. As modern consumers have easier access to information and are more focused on personal wellness, the market continues to show strong growth potential over the long term.

Mr. Isaac Jang, General Manager of WONTECH ASIA Co., Ltd., stated that 'WONTECH ASIA, THAILAND' has achieved rapid growth within just two years of entering the Thai market and captured roughly 40% of the market share for skin tightening devices with radio frequency (RF) technology. Revenue generated in Thailand accounts for over 39% of the company's total revenue. Thailand is a market with immense potential, attracting investors and business partners to establish a firm presence in the country.

In the second quarter of 2026, WONTECH ASIA THAILAND celebrated the success of its Oligio Series after surpassing a milestone of 150 million shots and 1,000 device installations nationwide within just two years. This represents another major achievement, reflecting strong market acceptance and the growing popularity of Monopolar RF technology, which addresses skin laxity and restores a healthy complexion without surgery. The procedure requires no recovery time, and consumers can resume their daily routines immediately.

"We believe the future of the aesthetic industry will not be a competition between devices, but rather a combination of technologies offering comprehensive care for each customer. Today, consumers have more complex demands. For example, they want to target excess volume while simultaneously tightening their skin and improving overall skin quality. Following rapid weight loss, a person may experience skin laxity or a loss of facial firmness. As a result, effective care will require the integration of multiple disciplines. The industry is therefore moving toward Personalized Aesthetic Solutions, or customized treatment plans that combine the right technologies for each person's unique concerns and goals, rather than relying on a single type of technology," said Mr. Isaac Jang.

WONTECH ASIA THAILAND established its marketing presence in 2024 and has demonstrated remarkable growth. Within just two years, the company achieved total sales surpassing 'one billion baht'. Mr. Isaac Jang noted that Thailand stands out as one of WONTECH's most rapidly expanding markets in Asia. This performance is supported by the broader medical aesthetics market, specifically technologies designed to tighten the skin and promote a healthy complexion. Although economic factors influence spending decisions in certain consumer segments, the overall market continues to grow because consumers view these treatments as an investment over the long term that delivers genuine value and technological effectiveness.

In 2026, WONTECH continues its expansion across Thailand, targeting a 30% increase over the previous year in both revenue and its customer base. To drive this growth, the company is expanding its network of partner clinics, raising consumer awareness, and introducing new technologies tailored to future market demands. Alongside its ongoing B2B operations, WONTECH ASIA THAILAND enters the B2C sector to give Thai consumers wider access to safe technologies.

Miss Rattama Kamthoncharoen, Business Director of WONTECH ASIA Co., Ltd., added that the WONTECH selected Thailand as a strategic market to host 'WAVE BANGKOK 2026', an international academic platform held by WONTECH worldwide. Thailand is a vital market within Southeast Asia, driven by the expertise of its medical professionals, strong market growth, and its prominent role as a medical tourism hub. These factors reinforce WONTECH's dedication to hosting 'WAVE BANGKOK 2026'.

"WAVE BANGKOK 2026 is not only an academic conference or product launch, but also a platform that reflects the future of the aesthetic industry in Asia and the new direction of WONTECH. The first highlight is 'The Vision Reveal', introducing our new corporate identity under the concept 'Beyond Future'. This brand evolution is marked by a new logo designed to convey global modernity and our complete transition into a new era of innovation. Next is 'The Exchange Hub', a regional network bringing together expert physicians from across Southeast Asia to share real clinical experiences and advance new skincare protocols. Finally, 'The Asian Standard' reinforces WONTECH's position as the market leader in aesthetic energy devices across the region," said Miss Rattama.

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Data Source: https://www.ttbbank.com/th/newsroom/detail/ttba-thai-beauty-market-2025

SOURCE WONTECH ASIA Co., Ltd.