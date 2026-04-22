World Earth Day 2026 Highlights Zero-Carbon Push as CIBF2026 Prepares to Gather Global Battery Industry

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 57th World Earth Day is being observed on April 22, 2026, under a theme calling for the protection of natural resources. Weeks later, the 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026), one of the world's largest gatherings focused on battery technology and sustainable energy, is set to open from May 13 to 15 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Organized by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS) under the theme "Connecting the Globe, Empowering Green Energy and Driving the Future," the 280,000-square meter event will draw over 3,100 exhibitors from China and abroad.

The 18th China Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) Opens Visitor Registration for Its Shenzhen Show this May (PRNewsfoto/China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS))

The Earth Day theme aligns with a broader push toward peak emissions and carbon neutrality, increasingly reflected in regulatory requirements, industrial standards, and procurement expectations across the supply chain. Much of this shift is now taking place at the industrial level, where battery manufacturing, energy storage, and recycling are moving toward lower-emission production and more circular resource use.

Regulatory activity around zero-carbon factories and battery recycling has picked up this year. In China, five central government departments jointly issued guidelines on January 14 to promote the construction of zero-carbon factories, identifying key sectors (lithium batteries among them) for pilot zero-carbon projects. Furthermore, new regulations governing power battery recycling took effect on April 1, introducing tighter oversight across collection channels, processing stages, and the full product lifecycle. Together, these measures signal tighter timelines and more defined compliance requirements.

Across international markets, the European Union's New Battery Regulation is phasing in carbon footprint thresholds and mandating digital battery passports, provisions that tie a manufacturer's carbon footprint directly to market access in the EU. Major automakers, including Volkswagen and BMW, have already established their own carbon neutrality targets and are pushing decarbonization requirements down through their battery supply chains.

With these regulatory forces converging globally, CIBF2026 is positioned to serve as a key venue for advancing the zero-carbon transition. The fair will span the full industrial spectrum: power batteries, energy storage systems, raw materials, advanced manufacturing equipment, and recycling technologies, covering the full battery value chain, from upstream materials to downstream recycling.

As a key industry event, CIBF2026 serves as a venue where industry requirements, manufacturing deployment, and emerging technologies intersect, offering a platform for both technical exchange and international engagement. Leading global battery manufacturers, including CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, Gotion High-tech, and Sunwoda, have confirmed their participation and are expected to present their latest advances in lower-emission manufacturing and lifecycle management.

The exhibition will also highlight green innovations across the entire battery value chain. From low-carbon precursors and recycled materials at the upstream end, to cleaner manufacturing equipment and low-emission processes at the production stage, and extending to high-efficiency dismantling technologies downstream—the event will present a full range of solutions focused on reducing lifecycle emissions, while enabling more direct exchanges of technical know-how between market participants across China and international supply chains.

Spanning materials, manufacturing, and recycling, China's battery supply chain is increasingly functioning as an integrated system that improves efficiency and reduces emissions. This shift is driven by companies' responses to both regulatory mandates and changing customer expectations in global markets.

As a leading platform for sustainable battery industry development, CIBF2026 will host a concurrent lineup of high-level forums, including the CIBF2026 Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries, the Conference on Next Generation Battery Technology and Advanced Manufacturing for Electric Aviation, the 6th China International Conference on New Energy Storage Technology and Engineering Application, the Annual Conference of the CIAPS Lithium Iron Phosphate Materials Branch, and the 3rd Battery Passport and Sustainable Development Technology Seminar. These sessions will bring together business leaders, industry experts, and researchers to engage in focused discussions on manufacturing pathways, circular economy models, and carbon footprint management, with an emphasis on practical implementation, standards alignment, and cross-border interoperability.

On the occasion of Earth Day, companies, experts, researchers, and professionals from across the global renewable energy community are invited to gather in Shenzhen for CIBF2026 to align industry efforts toward a lower-emission global supply chain, accelerate the transition to more sustainable energy systems, and deepen cross-border collaboration in real-world applications.

SOURCE China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS)