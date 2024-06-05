World Environment Day: Zhenhua Heavy Industries Champions Ecological Initiatives to Safeguard "Our Land, Our Future"

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5th, marking the 53rd celebration of World Environment Day, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) took significant steps in alignment with this year's theme, "Our Land, Our Future." The company underscored its commitment to environmental stewardship through the deployment of innovative technologies aimed at the ecological restoration of water bodies.

Ecological Protection: Advanced Green Technologies Facilitate Decontamination Processes

At the forefront of their environmental agenda is the deployment of a 1500-kilonewton cantilever crane, engineered specifically for the Sanmenxia Water Control Project's decontamination efforts. This technologically advanced crane, capable of a maximum 12-meter extension and a 10-meter decontamination sweep, operates continuously, significantly boosting the efficiency of sediment and pollutant removal. The integration of smart technologies and eco-friendly designs in the crane underscores Zhenhua's dedication to ecological conservation.

Revolutionizing Power Generation with Self-Cleaning Solar Technology

ZPMC has introduced a game-changing self-cleaning technology for photovoltaic systems at its Changxing Branch, addressing one of the common challenges in solar energy production—surface contamination. This technology has not only improved the efficiency of solar panels but has also led to a 319,000 kWh increase in power generation, equivalent to a savings of 102 tons of standard coal annually.

Advancing Pollution Control in Manufacturing

The company's Changxing subsidiary has rolled out an intelligent coating production line that showcases a high degree of automation and innovation, especially in treating harmful emissions. By integrating a zeolite rotor with a regenerative thermal incinerator, the facility has achieved an exhaust gas treatment efficiency of over 95%, setting a new standard for environmental protection in heavy manufacturing.

Cultivating a Green Corporate Culture

Beyond technological advancements, ZPMC is deeply committed to fostering a workplace culture that values and actively contributes to environmental conservation. Through its various green initiatives and continuous employee training, the company encourages its staff to take personal responsibility for environmental protection, promoting a philosophy of sustainability from within.

ZPMC's Sustainable Path

Guided by the principle of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, ZPMC is not only advancing its operations but is also leading the way in sustainable industrial practices, aiming to inspire other companies to prioritize ecological impact in their growth strategies.

SOURCE Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.,ltd.