WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS SET TO TOUR ASIA NOVEMBER 2024

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are growing their iconic global tour with expansion to the continent of Asia this November 2024! The hardest working sports team in the world with over 350 performances around the globe are set to embark across the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore for incredible shows.

From July 25 to 28, two key players, ‘Wham’ Middleton, holder of 9 Guinness World Records, and ‘Moose’ Weeke, will be making special appearances and engaging with the local community through a series of amazing events.

The Harlem Globetrotters, one of the most popular entertainment brands in the world, are experiencing a new era of growth evidenced by their return to television for the first time in 40 years, signing deals with a variety of new global partners including Spalding and IMG, multiple Emmy nominations and the creation of the 1st ever sports residency.

Now they will thrill crowds in Asia with their signature brand of full-court family fun and unique basketball skills and wizardry that have thrilled millions of fans for almost 100 years.

"We are excited about our partnership with LK Entertainment, in that it allows for our strategic expansion, and commitment, to the many audiences that make up the Asia continent, said Keith Dawkins, President Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. "We believe that this is not only a tremendous opportunity for our live tour business but for growth of other facets of the Globetrotters businesses including content, sponsorship and consumer products."

The tour will begin on Tuesday, November 12 and conclude on Sunday, November 24. The Globetrotters will visit over five different cities across the tour with eight shows throughout the continent.

The Harlem Globetrotters will also grace Pesta Sukan, an annual event that celebrates the lead up to the National Day on July 26 and 27, performing spectacular routines during the Pre-Game Show and Half-Time Show at Clementi Sports Hall. Fans and spectators will have the opportunity to witness their legendary tricks live and win exclusive Harlem Globetrotters merchandise.

During their visit, Wham and Moose will appear on several media platforms, sharing their incredible stories and showcasing extraordinary skills. Media representatives are invited to an exclusive interview session with the players on July 26 at Clementi Sports Hall.

A major highlight of their visit is the collaboration with local basketball organisations for community engagement. On July 27, Wham and Moose will partner with ActiveSG Basketball Academy to conduct a special clinic for 50 youth players aged 11-14, sharing tips and tricks to elevate their game. Additionally, they will collaborate with Academy 13 and the Wheelchair Basketball Association, further spreading their passion and expertise.

For more information on the event, please visit www.harlemglobetrotters.asia.

The full schedule of the 2024 Harlem Globetrotters World Tour: Asia is as follows:

ASIA TOUR 2024

Day Date Location Tue 12-Nov Manila, Philippines

SMART Araneta Coliseum TBC TBC Malaysia Sat 16 Nov Jakarta, Indonesia Britama Arena, Mahaka Square Sun 17 Nov Jakarta, Indonesia Britama Arena, Mahaka Square Sat 23 Nov Singapore Singapore EXPO Hall 5 Sun 24 Nov Singapore Singapore EXPO Hall 5

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward" which also airs on Telemundo as "Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad." Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, 'Great Assist' in partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

About TEG Asia

TEG Asia is owned by TEG, a leading global live entertainment, ticketing and technology business which operates worldwide out of seven country offices and includes Ticketek, Ticketek Marketplace, Ticketek UK, Ticketek New Zealand, Ticketek Singapore, Ticketek Malaysia and TicketWorld, Eventopia, Softix, TEG Live, TEG Dainty, TEG Van Egmond, Laneway Festival, Handsome Tours, SXSW Sydney, TEG Theatrical, TEG MJR, TEG Lifelike Touring, TEG TES Live, Brickman, TEG Rockefeller, Rugby Live, TEG Europe, Propaganda, TEG USA, Qudos Bank Arena, FAN+, VIP NOW, and Ovation.

Life is Better Live™ Whether it's Sport, Concerts, Musicals, Theatre or Exhibitions, nothing beats the live experience!

For more information, visit www.teg.com.au.

