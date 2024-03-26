World First Use of Lightpoint's SENSEI® Drop-In Gamma Probe in Bladder Cancer Surgery Performed in Spain

LONDON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpoint Surgical Limited (Lightpoint), an affiliate of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces a world-first bladder cancer sentinel lymph node (SLN) procedure with SENSEI®, Telix's miniature robotic-assisted gamma probe used to detect radiation in patients and guide surgery. The patient was operated on at Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain.

SENSEI® is smaller than an AA battery and designed specifically for robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgery. The miniature size and proprietary features make the technology ideal for tight surgical spaces such as around the bladder.

With broad application in radio-guided surgery across multiple procedures and major cancer types, SENSEI® is currently indicated for use during SLN biopsy in prostate, endometrial and cervical cancers. As part of an investigator-initiated clinical trial, SENSEI® was used by Dr. Lluís Cecchini with the da Vinci Xi surgical robotic platform in a patient scheduled for radical cystectomy and Bricker urinary diversion with SLN biopsy.

Dr. Lluís Cecchini, Head of Urology at Hospital del Mar said, "Lymph nodes around the bladder have a high chance of being cancerous and are therefore important to excise. Radio-guided surgery has historically been limited by the fact that gamma probes are generally only suitable for open surgery. The size and flexibility of SENSEI® meant it was easy to manipulate within the surgical cavity, see the gamma signal within the robotic console, and quickly locate the SLN, where I might otherwise not have known it was present. Being able to perform the procedure with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue is a high surgical priority. With SENSEI® we can deliver a more targeted, focused, and less complex experience for patients."

Nynke van den Berg, General Manager Medical Technologies (MedTech) at Telix added, "A first bladder cancer procedure with the SENSEI® drop-in gamma probe is a significant milestone for Telix and the Lightpoint team. As we focus on aligning SENSEI® with our Illuccix® and TLX599-CDx programs for prostate cancer, this successful procedure demonstrates the potential and scope to expand use into other urologic malignancies – in line with our portfolio approach to support the patient from diagnosis to surgical intervention and therapy."

About SENSEI®

Lightpoint has developed SENSEI® - a miniaturised surgical gamma probe for minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgery. The device is approved for sale in the US, EU, UK, and Australia and is in clinical use in the US, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

About Lightpoint

Lightpoint Surgical Ltd (Lightpoint) is an affiliate of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. As the MedTech division of Telix, Lightpoint is focused on the development of precision-guided surgical solutions and complementary Artificial Intelligence technologies to aid detection, management and treatment of cancer and rare diseases. Lightpoint is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

