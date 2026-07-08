World Offshore Week 2026 Brings Asia's Offshore Oil, Energy and Marine Sectors Together in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free visitor registration is now open for the 4th Annual World Offshore Week, the #1 Meeting Place for the Offshore Oil, Energy and Marine Sectors.

Taking place on 23-24 September 2026 at Singapore EXPO, this year's edition is expected to welcome more than 3,000 industry professionals, 100+ exhibitors, 90+ expert speakers, and representatives from 800+ organisations across Asia and beyond. The event brings together operators, EPCs, shipowners, investors, policymakers and technology providers to explore the latest innovations, strengthen partnerships and shape the future of the offshore industry.

Visitors can explore the latest trends, innovations and case studies across seven dedicated exhibition-floor theatres:

Offshore Decarbonisation

Offshore Decommissioning (New for 2026)

Offshore Wind

Floating Solar Asia

Offshore Digital: Oil, Energy & Marine

Offshore Support Vessels & Logistics

SPE Technical Programme

Co-located with World Offshore Week are two premium conferences: Energy 2040 and the FPSO World Congress. Together, the three events create one of Asia's largest gatherings for the offshore and energy sectors, bringing together senior leaders to discuss energy security, offshore investment, FPSO developments and the technologies shaping the industry's future.

The exhibition-floor programme will feature more than 90 industry speakers from leading organisations including Petronas, Hibiscus Petroleum, Seatrium, Britoil Offshore Services, Penguin International, Cyan Renewables, Woodside Energy, ABB, Ocean Sun, Synera Renewable Energy, Toda Corporation, Noble and many more.

Attendees can also connect with more than 100 solution providers showcasing technologies and services that are advancing efficiency, sustainability, safety and performance across the offshore value chain.

Whether your focus is offshore oil and gas, offshore wind, marine operations, floating solar, digital transformation, decommissioning or offshore logistics, World Offshore Week provides an unrivalled opportunity to gain practical insights, discover new technologies and build valuable business connections with the organisations shaping the future of the offshore industry.

Free visitor registration is now open for qualified industry professionals.

About World Offshore Week

World Offshore Week is Asia's leading exhibition and conference platform for the offshore oil, energy and marine sectors. Bringing together operators, EPCs, shipowners, policymakers, investors and technology providers, the event showcases the latest innovations, market developments and strategies shaping the future of offshore energy. The 2026 edition features seven exhibition-floor theatres and is co-located with Energy 2040 and FPSO World Congress, creating one of the region's largest gatherings for offshore and energy professionals.

SOURCE FPSO Network; Oil and Gas IQ