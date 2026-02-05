World's First Serum-Free Iterative Rabies Vaccine from AIM Successfully Passes On-Site Registration Inspections and Is Imminent for Launch

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised to Fill the Global Market Gap, the Serum-Free Iterative Rabies Vaccine Approaches a Critical Milestone in Commercialization. AIM Vaccine (06660.HK), a leading domestic vaccine company, announced on February 5 that its wholly-owned subsidiary AIM Rongyu's world's first independently developed serum-free iterative rabies vaccine has successfully passed the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on-site inspection for drug clinical trials and the on-site inspection for drug registration and production. This marks a major step forward for this highly anticipated innovative product toward commercialization.

According to the unblinded results from the completed Phase III clinical study, AIM's serum-free iterative rabies vaccine demonstrates excellent safety, immunogenicity, and immune persistence, fully meeting the predefined evaluation criteria for the clinical trial. Previously, AIM Rongyu had already obtained the corresponding product production license for the serum-free iterative rabies vaccine. Currently, no serum-free rabies vaccine has been approved for marketing anywhere in the global market, positioning AIM's groundbreaking innovative vaccine to fill this significant market gap.

According to the latest data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, after a period of decline, human rabies incidence and deaths have shown a rebound since 2024, with a notable increase of approximately 50% year-on-year in 2025. The current prevention and control situation highlights the urgent market demand for safer and more effective vaccines, providing broad space for the launch of new vaccines. According to statistics from China Insights Consultancy, driven by product updates and iterations as well as increased rabies vaccine coverage, the rabies vaccine market is expected to reach RMB14.8 billion by 2030.

Leveraging its technological iterative advantages, the serum-free iterative rabies vaccine is poised to capture a leading market share. As per AIM Vaccine's announcement, this product is completely distinct from and represents an iterative upgrade over traditional Vero cell rabies vaccines and human diploid rabies vaccines. It contains no animal serum, significantly enhancing safety and reducing the probability of adverse reactions. The National "Rabies Exposure Prevention and Disposal Work Specification (2023 Edition)" requires rabies vaccination clinics to be equipped with at least two different types of rabies vaccines, and AIM's serum-free rabies vaccine, with its iterative technological advantages, is expected to become the preferred choice for vaccination institutions.

More importantly, AIM's robust commercialization network provides strong assurance for the rapid market coverage of the new product. The company's sales channels span all 31 provinces nationwide and have successfully exported multiple products, including rabies vaccines, to various overseas markets.

As a key supplier in the domestic rabies vaccine field, AIM has completed an iterative upgrade pathway from Vero cell rabies vaccines to human diploid cell rabies vaccines, serum-free rabies vaccines, and onward to mRNA rabies vaccines. This fully demonstrates the company's ability to grasp market trends and meet clinical needs. This strategy not only increases the company's market share but also significantly enhances product pricing power and profitability.

Xiangcai Securities stated in its January report this year that product market demand and pipeline innovation capabilities will be the core competitiveness of vaccine companies.

Fosun International Securities' research report explicitly pointed out that the unit price of human diploid cell rabies vaccines can reach 4-5 times that of Vero cell rabies vaccines, and it is expected that the company's rabies vaccine product line sales will grow rapidly. With its first-mover advantages in the serum-free rabies vaccine and mRNA rabies vaccine fields, AIM Vaccine is poised to capture more than one-third of the global market share in the future.

In summary, AIM's imminent launch of the serum-free iterative rabies vaccine, with its disruptive technological advantages, is expected to drive substantial performance growth for the company.

