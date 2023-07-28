World's Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Singapore Hits 300 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Asia's largest Web3 event achieves record growth to be the world's largest of its kind

TOKEN2049 presents top decision makers across the spectrum of traditional finance, big tech, global regulators to crypto-native entrepreneurs and builders

New headline speakers include Gemini Co-Founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss ; Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire ; Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson ; Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre ; F1 Drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049 , Asia's premier Web3 and crypto conference, announced a slate of prolific title sponsors and headline speakers for its upcoming Singapore edition. With just 50 days to go in the countdown, TOKEN2049 will take place from 13-14 September 2023 at Marina Bay Sands , ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 race weekend.

Heralding a record-breaking repertoire of over 300 exhibitors, TOKEN2049 is set to welcome over 10,000 attendees with over 80 percent coming from overseas, making it the industry's largest international gathering of the year. Congregating key business leaders from traditional finance and big tech to crypto-native entrepreneurs and builders as well as policy-makers, TOKEN2049 continues to cement its world-class status as the global premier Web3 event.

Panels, keynotes, and fireside chats at this year's TOKEN2049 will address a myriad of topics including the changing global regulatory landscape, the convergence of crypto and AI, blockchain scaling, the intersection of Web3 gaming and the metaverse, the institutionalisation of digital assets, Web3 infrastructure, multi-chain network and protocol interoperability amongst many more critical themes.

Additional speakers at this year's conference include amongst others Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Co-Founders of Gemini; Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle; Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton; Daniel Alegre, CEO of Yuga Labs; Richard Teng, Head of Regional Markets at Binance; Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly, Formula One Drivers and Web3 enthusiasts from Scuderia AlphaTauri and BWT Alpine Formula One respectively.

"The East/West Crypto Flippening is upon us and we are excited to be a part of TOKEN2049 as the conference brings together builders, leaders, and thinkers from across the crypto industry," said Cameron Winklevoss, Co-Founder of Gemini.

Commemorating the latest milestone, Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said: "We're proud to present an ever-growing sensational speaker and sponsor line-up for this year's edition of TOKEN2049, with broad international media coverage. The feedback has been unanimous – Asia is a driving force of innovation in crypto and Web3, and TOKEN2049 is the prime showcase where the global ecosystem will converge. Overall event traction has been tremendous with hundreds of side events expected throughout TOKEN2049 Week . We are also seeing that hotels across the city are already selling out as the anticipation for TOKEN2049 grows. We're incredibly excited."

TOKEN2049's top-flight roster of title sponsors includes leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX; the gateway to ethics-first Shariah-compliant finance in the digital age, Islamic Coin; TRON DAO, empowering decentralized commerce and community for every human on the planet; Polkadot, the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation; DAO-led web3 ecosystem Mantle; world's largest crypto copy trading platform Bitget; structured liquid staking and asset tracking protocol Tranchess; Fireblocks, an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on the blockchain; global financial technology firm Circle Internet Financial (Circle); top cryptocurrency exchange platform KuCoin; global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm DWF Labs; and high-performance public blockchain Klaytn.

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

