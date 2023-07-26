WPS Office Launches Open Beta for its AI-powered Productivity Assistant: WPS AI

BEIJING, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WPS Office, a leading provider of office software, has announced the launch of its generative AI-powered productivity assistant, WPS AI Open Beta (wps.ai). The new tool is designed to bolster productivity and save worker's time by automating tasks, such as drafting a document, creating a slideshow or summarizing PDF files.

WPS AI is an intelligent office assistant, powered by LLM from OpenAI and PaLM2. Users can leverage natural language commands to interact with WPS Office, which makes it easier for users to create documents, presentations, forms, and PDFs.

It is currently available on WPS Office suite via Writer and PDF, on Windows and Android systems. In the future, it will be embedded in the four major components of Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheet, and PDF.

For Writer, WPS AI is designed to inspire and assist users in creating outstanding content. It can generate prompts to ignite the users' imagination, expand their thinking, and assist them in various scenarios such as brainstorming, to-do lists, working emails, and social media posts. It also provides content rewriting suggestions that can change formats, streamline content, and optimize style and tone.

For PDF, WPS AI can save time reading PDFs by helping users quickly understand and emphasize the key points. Users can ask WPS AI for summary, outline generation, content Q&A, translation, and more. It can also provide automatic summaries of long and complex PDF files and generate questions to help users better understand the file.

To access WPS AI Open Beta, log in to your WPS account and fill in the required information. This will speed up your review process and give you priority to get WPS AI Early-bird Access. Once you submit your information, you will receive an email of the application received to the email address you've left. After passing our check, you will receive an email teaching you how to download the brand-new WPS AI.

WPS Oﬃce is an all-in-one oﬃce suite that includes Writer, Spreadsheet, Presentation, and PDF for managing oﬃce tasks. It has nearly 589 million monthly active devices.

One of the standout features of WPS Office is its all-in-one approach. Users can access all of their productivity tools from a single interface, including word processing, spreadsheet creation, presentation design, and PDF editing. This streamlined approach makes it easier for users to focus on their work, without having to switch between multiple applications.

Another key benefit of WPS Office is its synchronization across devices. Users can access their documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs from anywhere, using any device. This is made possible by cloud-based storage, which ensures that all data is kept up-to-date and accessible at all times.

Combined with WPS AI, WPS Office is set to revolutionize the productivity software market. With its advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing capabilities, WPS AI will continue to evolve and improve to meet the needs of its users.

