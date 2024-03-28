WSPN and MathWallet Jointly Launch StableWallet, Pioneering AA Wallet for Web3

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN, a global digital payments leader providing transparent, fast, and efficient solutions leveraging distributed ledger technology, has partnered with leading Web3 wallet provider MathWallet to launch StableWallet - a groundbreaking new account abstraction (AA) wallet that represents a major advancement in the Web3 space. StableWallet provides enhanced security, convenience, and flexibility for managing digital assets across multiple blockchains.

"Through our partnership with MathWallet, we are proud to introduce StableWallet, leveraging pioneering AA technology to transform digital asset management," said Raymond Yuan, Founder of WSPN. "StableWallet exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation in digital payments and the Web3 ecosystem."

Account abstraction (AA) wallets represent a significant leap forward in the Web3 ecosystem, blurring the lines between traditional private key wallets and smart contract-based accounts. By integrating both functionalities, AA wallets enable users to define their wallets through programmable smart contracts, unlocking a realm of advanced features and customization options.

Leveraging the transformative power of Account Abstraction, StableWallet stands at the forefront of security innovation, offering unmatched protection through advanced programmable recovery mechanisms and robust multi-signature controls. Seamlessly blending security with convenience, StableWallet ensures a user-centric experience by automating gas fees, simplifying transactions, and providing limitless customization possibilities through deep integration of programmable smart contracts.

Beyond its pioneering security measures, StableWallet serves as a pivotal link between the Ethereum and Polygon ecosystems, facilitating effortless asset management across diverse chains through a unified cross-chain interface. At its debut, StableWallet boasts essential features such as native support for Ethereum and Polygon networks, flexibility in fee token options with WUSD and USDT, and the capacity for multi-chain crypto smart contract wallet functionalities.

"We are thrilled to partner with WSPN and jointly unveil StableWallet's powerful capabilities," said Eric, CTO of MathWallet. "By combining cutting-edge account abstraction technology with robust security features and cross-chain compatibility, StableWallet empowers users to explore the decentralized realm with unparalleled confidence."

Looking ahead, StableWallet has an ambitious roadmap to roll out new capabilities that will further elevate the user experience. Upcoming features include daily free transfers, batch transactions with one-click execution, enterprise multi-signature smart wallets, and integration with collaboration platforms, etc. These additions, among others, will continuously expand StableWallet's functionality to meet evolving user needs in the Web3 space.

Whether for a seasoned cryptocurrency enthusiast or a beginner to the blockchain world, StableWallet offers a powerful tool to revolutionize user experience of digital asset management. Stay tuned for upcoming feature releases and network expansions as WSPN and MathWallet continue to push the boundaries of Web3 technology.

About WSPN

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions leveraging the latest technological advancements of Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT"). We are dedicated to shaping seamless digital payment solutions for our global partners worldwide at the frontier of future digital payments and financial inclusion.

Worldwide USD ('WUSD'), WSPN's flagship USD stablecoin, is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. Dedicated to optimizing payment solutions for web3 users, WUSD empowers the real economy through secure, transparent, and licensed digital payments, spanning stablecoins, exchanges and cards, all geared for global expansion.

Learn more: www.wspn.io

About MathWallet

MathWallet is the Multichain Wallet for Web3 that enables token storage of over 150 chains including BTC, ETH, Polkadot, Cosmos, Filecoin, Solana, BNBChain, etc, supports cross-chain token bridges and multi-chain dApp store. Our investors include Fenbushi Capital, Binance Labs, Fundamental Labs, Multicoin Capital, NGC Ventures, Amber Group, 6Eagle Capital.

Visit mathwallet.org for more information.

